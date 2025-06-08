Eid al-Adha had a little extra sparkle this year, thanks to newlywed Hina Khan. The television actress, who recently tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, gave fans a peek into her very first Eid celebration as a bride. On social media, Hina dropped some playful behind-the-scenes moments from her Eid prep. In one Instagram Story, she is seen sitting on a couch with two perfectly plated trays of cucumber and carrot slices. No glam team in sight, just "Dulhan (bride) on Duty," as she called herself with a smile. "Eid lunch preps," she wrote. Honestly, the healthiest Eid starter we have seen in a while.





In another Story, she gave fans a glimpse of the table setup, and let's just say, Pinterest wishes it looked this good. A long dining table dressed in white and gold cutlery, regal royal blue chairs, and those crystal-clear glasses that scream fine dining at home. Eid vibes were high, and presentation? On point.

"Eid Mubarak," she added a sticker.

This celebration carries extra emotion for Hina, who is currently in remission after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.





Flashback to Ramadan earlier this year, and Hina's foodie side was already shining through. On March 3, she shared a fun clip with her cousin Manaan Meer, casually munching on chips and sipping tea during Sehri. The overlay read, "Yeh humari masjid ki azaan nahi hai" (This is not the Azaan from our mosque), classic sibling humour.





Cut to Iftaar: the duo switch to a healthier spread of dates and fruits, with Hina writing, "Azaan toh azaan hoti hai, chahe kissi bhi masjid ka ho" (Azaan is Azaan, no matter which mosque it's from).





She also shared a carousel during Ramadan, showing her table full of dates, pakoras, fruits, and chilled drinks, food straight out of a homey Eid dream. Her mother even made a cameo in a few pictures. "Ramadan Mubarak. Kaisi lag rahi hoon? (How do I look?)" she asked fans. "Sehri se iftaari tak ka khoobsurat safar. (The beautiful journey from Sehri to Iftari). Alhamdullilah. Dua mai yaad rakhiyega (Remember me in your prayers)," she said.





Hina Khan's journey through this year's holy season has been nothing short of beautiful.