Hina Khan, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer, is enjoying the little things in life. The actress often shares updates about her personal life on Instagram. Among Hina's social media entries, it's her food posts that grab the attention of her fans. On Monday, the actress offered a glimpse into her simple yet delightful breakfast. She posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, relishing lavasa with a cup of tea. Lavasa is a type of puffy Kashmiri flatbread that's usually baked to perfection. Prepared from plain flour, lavasa is used as a wrap with veg or non-veg fillings. In the photo, we can see freshly baked and crusty lavasa served on a plate with steaming chai. The combo is to die for. Hina ditched any fancy caption and simply wrote, "Lawaasa" with a heart-eye emoji. Take a look!

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Helps Local Sugarcane Vendor With Google Maps Listing, Wins Hearts Online

Also Read: Chef Vikas Khanna Slams "Misinformation" About Fake Paneer And Iodine Test Amid Viral Row

Hina Khan loves home-cooked meals. Last month, the actress shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen holding a jar of ladoos. The sweets weren't store-bought but were made with love at home. Her caption read, "Homemade ladoos made with various types of seeds." We're already drooling. Click here to read the full story.

During Ramadan, Hina Khan treated herself to a grand feast as part of her Sehri meal. Her foodie outing featured a plate of dates, watermelon wedges, and freshly sliced apples. That wasn't all. Hina Khan also enjoyed crispy pakodas with two glasses of refreshing chia seed-infused rose milk and orange juice. Read on to know more.

Before that, Hina Khan indulged in wholesome Bengali cuisine at her friend, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and his wife Richa's dinner invitation. The vibrant menu comprised brinjal fry, spring onion curry, dal, and matar paneer. Fish curry and mustard fish sealed her culinary experience. "Mustard fish, uff! Bengali khana, uff! What a meal, Debu da! A memorable dinner night at Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Richa Bhattacharya's place," Hina wrote on Instagram. Check out the full story.

Hina Khan's food posts can trigger our cravings any day.