Hina Khan is treating herself to a sweet escape in South Korea! Currently on a much-needed vacation while battling stage-3 breast cancer, the actress is keeping her fans updated on her Instagram. In her latest post, Hina Khan shared a delightful ice cream experience, indulging in deliciously slurpy treats at the famous Baskin-Robbins chain. The picture shows her striking a pose outside the rustic-looking parlor in Cheongdam-dong. What makes this outlet special is its array of flavours tailored to Korean tastes, including popular items like ice cream cakes, ice cream pizza, and ice cream mochi. A unique feature of the store is a glass display showcasing plastic spoons signed by Korean celebrities who have visited. Hina Khan captioned her post, "Ice cream wrapped in tradition." Take a look:

On another page of her culinary diaries, Hina Khan savoured the popular Korean rice dish, Bibimbap. The meal is prepared with a medley of flavours served on a base of warm rice. Typically, it's topped with sauteed vegetables like spinach, bean sprouts, carrots, and zucchini. What makes the dish truly unique is the spicy-sweet gochujang (Korean chili paste). Sharing her gastronomical experience on Instagram Stories, Hina Khan wrote, "Moonsun teaching us how to enjoy the very popular Bibimbap in this beautiful vegetarian Korean boutique restaurant."

Besides exploring authentic Korean dishes, Hina Khan is also a fan of homemade delicacies. As a self-proclaimed sweet tooth, she rarely misses an opportunity to indulge in delectable mithais. Last month, the actress shared a photo on Instagram where she was seen holding a jar of homemade ladoos. The caption read, "Homemade ladoos made with various types of seeds." Click here for the full story.

Hina Khan's foodie moments always leave us craving for more. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!