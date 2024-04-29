Choreographer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal expressed his frustration over litter being strewn around a waterfall in Dehradun. On Saturday, April 27, Raghav, who comes from Uttarakhand dropped a video on Instagram. In the clip, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star can be seen standing in thigh-deep water and slamming the public for littering around the tourist spot. The video shows him holding a Pepsi bottle, which he found near the fall. While addressing the locals, Raghav can be heard saying, “Ye sab yahan mila hai. Aapko agar swag se swagat karna hai na toh apne ghar mei kijiye. [I found all this here. If you want to welcome someone with swag, then do it at your own home].” FYI: Raghav was referring to an old Pepsi tagline “Swag se swagat.”





Raghav Juyal continued by urging people to stop littering around such locations. He said, “Yahaan par akar swag se swagat mat kijiye. Yeh sab yahan milta hai, humein uthana padta hai. Aur locals kar rahe hain gandagi yeh humein pata laga hai upar. Please haath jodkar binti hai aaplogo se, gandagi mat kijiye. Yeh sab mat phenkiye wahan. Thank you. [Don't welcome all with swag over here. We find all such litter over here and we have to pick it up on behalf of you. And we have got to know that locals are doing these things. Please I request you all stop littering waste here].”

Sharing the clip, Raghav Juyal wrote, “Broken beer bottles, plastic bottles, we need pollution police in Dehradun now it's enough.”

Take a look at Raghav Juyal's video here:

Several users and fans praised Raghav Juyal in the comments section for raising such an issue. A comment read, “Glad to see someone really made this awareness video.”





Another read, “Thank you Raghav. You are a champ.”





A user said, “We actually need people like you in Doon, also I have a request to those who can do this please it's a request to keep water outside your residence for animals because mostly people provide food to dogs but not water, for water they use dirty water, please feed animals. Don't hit them please.”





Another said, “How sad is this and so annoying? I am so glad you are talking about it”





“I have had so many arguments, people need to learn and realise that it's not cool to carry this kind of behaviour,” commented a person.





So far the clip has been played more than 45 million times. Have you ever come across such an incident?