Nothing feels more refreshing on a sunny day than coconut water. Not only does the tropical beverage offer a refreshing taste, but it also comes with several health benefits. Celebrities, like most of us, share a love for coconut water. During a recent trip to an undisclosed location, Rakul Preet Singh enjoyed the tropical drink and shared the experience on her Instagram Stories. A photo captured her sipping from a cleverly peeled coconut, complete with a small umbrella crafted from the fruit's shell. In the caption, Rakul wrote, “Eccu me! Coconut water anyone,” accompanied by a yellow heart emoji.





Photo Credit: Instagram/Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul Preet Singh is a true blue foodie. Yesterday, she shared her love for home-cooked food with her social media family. The star posted an image in her Instagram stories featuring a meal that perfectly exemplifies a balanced diet. The photo displayed a modest bowl of yellow dal, accompanied by scrambled eggs, aloo-methi sabzi, and a jowar roti. In her caption, Rakul Preet expressed, 'Back to basics. Balance is the key,' accompanied by a red heart emoji. To read the full story, click here.





Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh treated her Instagram followers to a delightful compilation of her culinary experiences. The actress shared glimpses of her diverse food adventure in the form of a video. In the clips, Rakul Preet was indulging in a tempting array that featured cake, batata puri, sushi, pani puri, pudding, sundae, ice cream, and more. Conveying her love for food, she captioned the video with, “Food is love!!” accompanied by a red heart and cheerful smiley emojis.

On October 10, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 33rd birthday, marking the occasion with not one, but two cake-cutting videos. The first video, originally posted by yoga trainer Anshuka, captured the birthday girl alongside her beau, Jackky Bhagnani. Jackky held a delectable chocolate cake, and Rakul's infectious smile radiated pure joy as friends in the background sang the “Happy Birthday” song. The accompanying caption read, "And may we always stay crazy and eat the best cake around Rakul Preet," along with a birthday cake emoji. Full story here.





We can not wait to see more delicious adventures of Rakul Preet Singh.