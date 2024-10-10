A task force representing Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety conducted an inspection at a hospital canteen in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area on October 8, 2024. The officials visited Sri Sri Sattvaahar Stores, which is the central canteen of Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals after receiving a complaint. Serious food safety concerns and hygiene lapses at the establishment came to light. The team observed rat faeces on shelves inside the store and thus suspected rat infestation on the premises. They also made note of a live cockroach infestation in the store room.

The grinding area was deemed "highly unhygienic". Plaster flakes were seen coming loose from the kitchen ceiling. The task force discovered several expired food items including masala powder, brown sugar, paprika powder, dark chocolate compound and filter coffee. These articles were promptly discarded. There seemed to be an issue with a few of the necessary records too. The establishment did not have the requisite Pest Control and Medical Fitness Certificates when the inspection took place. It had also not displayed a true copy of its FSSAI license on the premises. However, the water analysis reports and food testing reports were available. Additionally, the team noted that the food handlers at the canteen were wearing hair caps and aprons.







Before this, on October 8, the task force conducted an inspection on the premises of Konark Tea, Fatehnagar. The officials found out that "adulteration of loose tea powder was being done here and then packaged and sent to various tea stalls in and around Hyderabad." They revealed that "large quantities of adulterants were found and seized from the premises". Click here to read the complete story.

