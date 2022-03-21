Actress and model Diana Penty is one relatable celebrity we cannot get enough of. With a fan following of over 4 million on Instagram, she regularly shares videos on the latest trends with a hilarious spin. Those who follow the actress closely would know that she is one of the biggest foodies on the internet. Whether she is eating chocolate spread directly from the jar or enjoying a refreshing summer drink - we have seen Diana Penty doing all this and more. And now, she has shared a funny video on Instagram reels where she confesses that she would never share her food with anyone else. Take a look:

(Also Read: Viral Video Shows How Siblings Share Biryani, And It'll Leave You In Splits)





"Sharing is NOT caring. Ha," wrote Diana Penty in the caption of the post. In the clip, we can see the actress seated with a plate full of Sushi and what seems to be a stir-fry vegetable. "When someone asks if they can share your food," read the caption on top to which Diana Penty answered, "That's a real quick NO!" Thus, she made it clear through the funny click that she would not be sharing her food with anyone, no matter what the circumstances might be!





This is not the only foodie post that Diana Penty has shared in the recent past. On last Sunday, she posted a few pictures of her posing with a basket of delicious breakfast breads. From cream-filled buns to Danish pastries, we could see her enjoying all this and more. Take a look:

"A Sunday story," wrote Diana Penty in the caption of the post. To this, actress Athiya Shetty responded by saying, "This is our everyday story!" We would love to see more such foodie indulgences from the actress soon!





On the work front, Diana Penty had worked opposite Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in 'Cocktail'. She has recently mader her Malayalam film debut in 'Salute' along with popular star Dulquer Salmaan. The cop thriller has released on OTT on 17 March 2022.