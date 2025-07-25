Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unbreakable bond between siblings, is just around the corner. As the full moon day of Shravana approaches, sisters are eagerly preparing to tie the sacred rakhi around their brothers' wrists, symbolising their love and devotion. Brothers, in turn, promise to protect and care for their sisters, strengthening the bond between them. Whether you're a sibling or just a fan of the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a time for joy, love and celebration. Let's dive into the details of this year's celebration and make it a memorable one! We'll also be sharing some exciting dessert recipes that you can make for your siblings.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Date And Time

According to Drik Panchang, here is the date and timings for Raksha Bandhan 2025:

Date: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Purnima Tithi Begins: 2:12 PM on August 8

2:12 PM on August 8 Purnima Tithi Ends: 1:24 PM on August 9

1:24 PM on August 9 Rakhi Muhurat: 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9 (or 6:00 AM to 6:45 PM)

What Is The Significance Of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan symbolises the deep bond of protection, care and affection between siblings. Sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists, praying for their prosperity, while brothers promise to protect their sisters.

Here Are 6 Mouth-Watering Recipes To Make Your Raksha Bandhan Special:

1. Malai Gulab Ki Kheer

What's the perfect way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan? With a rich and creamy malai gulab ki kheer, of course! This traditional dessert is infused with the sweetness of gulab and the tenderness of malai. A classic Indian dessert that's sure to delight. Click here for the recipe.

2. Fudgy Chocolate Brownies

Can you resist the allure of gooey, fudgy brownies? These fudgy chocolate brownies are the ultimate indulgence for chocolate lovers. Rich, decadent and utterly irresistible, they're sure to be a hit with your sibling. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Andhra-Style Coconut Ladoo

Get ready to fall in love with the coconutty goodness of Andhra-style coconut ladoos! These bite-sized treats are made with grated coconut and a hint of cardamom, perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings. Easy to make and fun to eat, they're a great way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Click here for the full recipe.

4. 3-Ingredient Mango Stuffed Kulfi

Another dessert you can make for your sibling is this 3-ingredient mango stuffed kulfi. This creamy and refreshing dessert is packed with the sweetness of mango and the fun of a surprise filling. It is perfect for hot summer days and happy celebrations. Find the full recipe here.

5. Sooji Besan Halwa

Warm up your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the comforting goodness of sooji besan halwa! This traditional Indian dessert is made with sooji and besan, and is perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth. A classic dessert that's sure to bring a smile to your sibling's face. Click here for the full recipe.

6. Overnight No-Bake Cheesecake

Looking for a dessert that's as easy as it is delicious? Look no further than this overnight no-bake cheesecake! With its creamy filling and crunchy base, it's the perfect way to end a meal. And the best part? It's ready to go in just a few hours! Find the full recipe here.





Whether you're a foodie or just looking for some inspiration, these desserts are sure to add a delicious twist to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations.