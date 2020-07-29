Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Cake Looked Exactly Like His Car (See Pics Inside)

Dulquer Salmaan's birthday cake was indeed a delightful surprise.

Dulquer Salmaan is one actor who has made his mark across the film industry irrespective of language. With an impeccable filmography in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries, he also made his Bollywood debut with 'The Zoya Factor' last year alongside Sonam Kapoor. As Dulquer Salmaan rang in his 34th birthday on 28th July, 2020, it was indeed a joyous occasion for fans and followers. Wishes poured in for the actor on social media, and his interesting birthday cake caught our attention. Take a look:





Dulquer Salmaan's birthday cake was shaped like his Land Cruiser, which is the car that he owns. The self-proclaimed 'auto enthusiast' was delighted with his surprise birthday cake as he revealed in his Instagram stories. "Thanks for my lovely cake Shazneen! We are all huge fans of your cakes and desserts!! Love the details on my Landy," wrote the actor in the caption of his Instagram story.

The car-shaped birthday cake was also in keeping with the recent trend of baking hyper-realistic cakes on social media. These cakes look like everyday objects but on cutting them up, they turn out to actually be cake. If you want to read more about the trend that has become wildly popular on social media, click here.





Dulquer Salmaan himself has taken to cooking in the time of lockdown. He had recently shared a delicious click of a double cheeseburger that he made at home by himself. "Made this almost entirely from scratch ! Next up will be to bake our own brioche buns ! Assisted by my sous chef @djsekhar," he wrote in the caption of the post. Check it out:





We wish Dulquer Salmaan all the very best for his future endeavours, and hope that he shares more such snippets of his foodie side too!







