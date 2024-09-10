Remote work has become quite prevalent since the aftermath of COVID-19. However, working from home can sometimes feel monotonous and demotivating. One easy way to break the routine is to work from our favourite restaurants or cafes. We can enjoy a change of scenery while sipping our favourite drinks or having a slice of pizza. But, what if cafes and coffee shop owners prohibit the use of laptops inside their establishments? According to a BBC report, several renowned cafes in the UK have implemented policies that restrict remote workers from using laptops between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm on weekdays. Additionally, they have banned customers from hogging tables with electronic devices during weekends.





Milk and Bean, a coffee shop in Newberry's owner Chris Chaplin said to BBC that remote workers hogging tables during peak hours of business are limiting turnover. He said, "Having (people using) laptops isn't really ideal - it does mean a lower turnover and quite a low spend compared to people that aren't on laptops."





Also Read: Viral Video Of "Nonna" Feeding WFH Grandchild Lots Of Food Wins Internet

"It also brings the vibe of the place down with people on laptops. On one hand, we rely on them for revenue, but on the other hand, they've got to be reasonable and have some self-awareness," Chris added.

Remote workers are often seen working in cafes and restaurants.

Manager Alex Middleton of The Collective mentioned that the remote workers spent much less but would occupy the seat for a long time, making the new customers return.





"We're quite lucky that a lot of our customers are returning customers that come in quite often - so they respect the policy, but then you will get people that get a little bit antsy about it," Middleton stated, explaining people's reaction to the newly implemented policy.





Also Read: 3 Easy And Quick Work-From-Home Snacks For Busy Evenings





Middleton even mentioned how he is trying to find a balance while not compromising on the profit margin. He added, "We are a small independent business, so we need to keep those tables busy and turned around - we can't have people hogging the table, and we don't want to disrespect people that come in with laptops either."