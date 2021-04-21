Leaning over the balcony with a hot up of tea and some biscuits is too mainstream kind of an evening. With the country moving into a second lockdown, our lives have once again become monotonous. The constant need to incorporate certain changes to get going adds to these stressful times, however, experimentation in the kitchen does add solace and extra spice to the otherwise mundane life.
During evenings, while some are wrapping up their work, a few munchies do uplift the mood instantly. One needs some snacks over a cup of coffee or tea to feel energised and refreshed so that they can carry on with their errands. It's time when we move away from our basic chai - biscuit routine to a variety of evening snacks.
These simple and quick recipes would take away your dilemma of what to prepare as evening snacks and save a lot of your time. The recipes are shared by Yatin Wadkar, Co-founder and Corporate Chef - Angrezi Dhaba, a unique restaurant serving fusion food having multiple outlets across Mumbai for some delicious DIY food recipes for some delectable snacks to make at your home to enjoy a complete restaurant feel.
Lighten your hectic evening with these interesting and mouth-watering evening recipes:
1. Peri Peri Kanda Bhajiya
Ingredients:
- 100 gm Onion
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 tsp coarsely ground coriander seeds
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp jeera powder
- 1/2 tsp red chilli powder
- 2 chopped green chillies
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 50 gm besan
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- Oil for frying
Method of Preparation
- Slice onions, sprinkle salt and keep aside for 10-15 mins.
- Add all the ingredients except besan and cornflour. Mix well
- Now add 1 tbsp cornflour and little by little besan, only as much as onion sweats water after adding salt. Do not add extra water if you want pakoras to be light and crispy golden brown in colour.
- Heat oil in kadhai and fry till crispy
- Now serve hot sprinkled with peri peri powder along with green chutney and tomato ketchup
2. Cheese Chilli Corn Toast with Coriander Tomato Salsa
Ingredients
- 1 loaf Crusty Garlic bread
- 25 gm garlic butter
Topping:
- 100 gm Grated cheese
- 50 gm cheese spread
- 2 Chopped green chillies
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves
- 50 gm Boiled corn
- 50 gm chopped onions
- Salt to taste
- 1/4 tsp crushed black pepper
For coriander tomato salsa:
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 3 tbsp tomato ketchup
- 3 tbsp chopped tomatoes
- 1 tsp Chopped basil leaves
- 1 tbsp chopped onions
- 1 tbsp chopped bell peppers
- 1/2 tsp lime juice
- 1 chopped green chilli
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Few dashes of hot pepper sauce
- 1/2 tsp chopped garlic
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Method of Preparation:
- Cut garlic bread into thin slices and apply garlic butter on to it.
- In a mixing bowl, mix all the topping ingredients properly and then apply evenly on prepared slices of garlic bread and bake in preheated oven at 220 Degree C for 10-12 minutes, till cheese is melted and there is a nice light brown colour on top.
- Till the bread is baked, make the salsa. In a mixer jar, add tomato ketchup, fresh tomatoes chopped, coriander leaves and green chillies and grind to a fine paste. Remove it in a mixing jar and add all the remaining salsa ingredients.
- Adjust seasoning and serve with hot baked cheesy chilli corn toast.
- Note: the salsa can be made well in advance and stored in a refrigerator for at least 2-3 days.
3. Taco Lime Spiced Mutton Kheema Samosa
Ingredients:
- Patti samosa wraps
- 2 tbsp Refined flour
For filling
- Oil for frying
- 250 gm mutton kheema
- 150 gm Chopped onion
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 2 Finely chopped green chillies
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp spicy red chilli powder
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp garam masala powder
- 1 tbsp taco seasoning mix
- Juice of 1 lime
- 50 gm chopped bell peppers
- 2-3 tbsp Chopped coriander leaves
Dips
- Spicy green chutney
- Tomato salsa
- Green chilli infused sour cream
Method of Preparation
- In a fry pan, heat oil. Then add chopped onions and saute it till nice golden brown in colour. Now add garlic- ginger paste, Finely chopped green chillies and saute for another 2 minutes.
- Add ground mutton, little water or stock to it and stir fry on high heat for 5 - 7 minutes till meat is half cooked. Now add all the remaining ingredients for the filling and cook till meat is well done and all water is evaporated. Make sure that the mixture is completely dry. Transfer it to a bowl and let the filling get completely cool.
- Now stuff the filling inside samosa Patti and seal the edges with a mixture of water and refined flour paste and fry in hot oil till crispy and golden brown in colour.
- Serve hot with tangy tomato salsa, spicy green chutney and green chilli-infused sour cream.