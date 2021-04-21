Leaning over the balcony with a hot up of tea and some biscuits is too mainstream kind of an evening. With the country moving into a second lockdown, our lives have once again become monotonous. The constant need to incorporate certain changes to get going adds to these stressful times, however, experimentation in the kitchen does add solace and extra spice to the otherwise mundane life.

During evenings, while some are wrapping up their work, a few munchies do uplift the mood instantly. One needs some snacks over a cup of coffee or tea to feel energised and refreshed so that they can carry on with their errands. It's time when we move away from our basic chai - biscuit routine to a variety of evening snacks.

These simple and quick recipes would take away your dilemma of what to prepare as evening snacks and save a lot of your time. The recipes are shared by Yatin Wadkar, Co-founder and Corporate Chef - Angrezi Dhaba, a unique restaurant serving fusion food having multiple outlets across Mumbai for some delicious DIY food recipes for some delectable snacks to make at your home to enjoy a complete restaurant feel.

Lighten your hectic evening with these interesting and mouth-watering evening recipes:

1. Peri Peri Kanda Bhajiya

Ingredients:

100 gm Onion

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp coarsely ground coriander seeds

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp jeera powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

2 chopped green chillies

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

50 gm besan

1 tbsp cornflour

Oil for frying



Method of Preparation

Slice onions, sprinkle salt and keep aside for 10-15 mins. Add all the ingredients except besan and cornflour. Mix well Now add 1 tbsp cornflour and little by little besan, only as much as onion sweats water after adding salt. Do not add extra water if you want pakoras to be light and crispy golden brown in colour. Heat oil in kadhai and fry till crispy Now serve hot sprinkled with peri peri powder along with green chutney and tomato ketchup

2. Cheese Chilli Corn Toast with Coriander Tomato Salsa

Ingredients

1 loaf Crusty Garlic bread

25 gm garlic butter

Topping:

100 gm Grated cheese

50 gm cheese spread

2 Chopped green chillies

1 tbsp coriander leaves

50 gm Boiled corn

50 gm chopped onions

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp crushed black pepper

For coriander tomato salsa:

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

3 tbsp chopped tomatoes

1 tsp Chopped basil leaves

1 tbsp chopped onions

1 tbsp chopped bell peppers

1/2 tsp lime juice

1 chopped green chilli

Salt and pepper to taste

Few dashes of hot pepper sauce

1/2 tsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp olive oil

Method of Preparation:

Cut garlic bread into thin slices and apply garlic butter on to it. In a mixing bowl, mix all the topping ingredients properly and then apply evenly on prepared slices of garlic bread and bake in preheated oven at 220 Degree C for 10-12 minutes, till cheese is melted and there is a nice light brown colour on top. Till the bread is baked, make the salsa. In a mixer jar, add tomato ketchup, fresh tomatoes chopped, coriander leaves and green chillies and grind to a fine paste. Remove it in a mixing jar and add all the remaining salsa ingredients. Adjust seasoning and serve with hot baked cheesy chilli corn toast. Note: the salsa can be made well in advance and stored in a refrigerator for at least 2-3 days.



3. Taco Lime Spiced Mutton Kheema Samosa

Ingredients:

Patti samosa wraps

2 tbsp Refined flour

For filling

Oil for frying

250 gm mutton kheema

150 gm Chopped onion

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

2 Finely chopped green chillies

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp spicy red chilli powder

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp taco seasoning mix

Juice of 1 lime

50 gm chopped bell peppers

2-3 tbsp Chopped coriander leaves

Dips

Spicy green chutney

Tomato salsa

Green chilli infused sour cream

Method of Preparation