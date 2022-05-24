The restaurant industry has been transformed completely in these two years of the pandemic. Dining out is no longer an everyday thing but a memorable experience by itself. Restaurants and chefs are going out of their way to make their establishments noteworthy and unique. All sorts of new dining experiences have been curated in the recent past, for instance, dining while suspended in the sky is quite popular these days. However, can you imagine dining approximately 200 metres underwater in a submarine? A Dutch company called U-Boat Worx is going to make this unusual idea a reality soon.

(Also Read: This Unique Restaurant Serves Food On Toy Train, Twitter Approves)





The firm has developed a new submarine or underwater vehicle that has 150 metres square or 1600 square feet of floor space and can be used for multiple purposes. This vehicle can easily undertake a journey of up to 200 metres in the sea and can be converted into a restaurant with 64 guests, as per the official website. It operates on a battery and can take a journey of up to 24 hours easily. Fourteen windows, luxury bathrooms and a floating dock are also part of this innovative vehicle.

It can also become a deep-sea gym or casino with a stunning view surrounded by the ocean. The "Under Water Entertainment Platform", or UWEP, has the capacity to accommodate 120 guests for events such as parties, weddings, conferences, or presentations in a unique and dynamic setting.





Founder and CEO of U-Boat Worx, Bert Houtman, said, "The UWEP will shake up both the submarine and hospitality industry and lead the way in bespoke underwater events. We will not only present a stellar experience for the most discerning clientele but also a business opportunity that will benefit entrepreneurs and contribute to our understanding of the oceans."





The Dutch company is still searching for the most suitable locations to launch this vehicle. So, if sea exploration and unique dining experiences are your cup of tea - bookmark this and add it to your travel bucket list!