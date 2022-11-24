Over the years, Korean culture has taken the world by storm. In India too, we witness people enjoying K-drama, K-pop music and, of course, Korean food. In fact, today, you will find at least a Korean eatery in every city, where people throng to enjoy kimbap, tteokbokki, bulgogi and more. Some people make it at home too. How, you wonder? They simply follow the recipes widely available on the internet. If you ask us, we totally love Korean cuisine; and it seems to be the same for actor Richa Chadha too.





Richa Chadha, who has carved a niche with her acting skills and movie choices, is making quite a buzz on social media too. The actor enjoys 2.5 million followers on Instagram, whom she keeps updated with slices of her daily life. Be it the exclusive glimpses of her wedding (with actor Ali Fazal) or her days on the movie sets, we get to see it all through the photo-sharing app. Likewise, she keeps giving us a sneak peek into her food activities too. Take her recent Insta-story for instance.





The 'Masaan' actor, in one of her latest stories, shared a glimpse of her meal that features classic Korean meal. Can you guess what it was? Let us spill the beans for you. It was a bowlful of hearty bibimbap (looks like veg bibimbap). "Korean Khana," she captioned the picture. Take a look.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks delicious; right? For the unversed, bibimbap is a Korean one-pot rice meal. 'Bibim' means mixing' and 'bap' refers to cooked rice. This means it is a dish prepared by mixing rice, vegetable, meat, eggs et al. Click here to know more about bibimbap.





Now that we are talking about Korean meals, then how about trying some other popular recipes too?! Here are some of our favourite Korean recipes for you.