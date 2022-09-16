Weekdays are pretty hectic for most of us. So, we all look forward to the weekends to spend some quality time with our friends and family over some good food and conversation. And since Friday marks the beginning of the weekend, wouldn't it be an amazing idea to rustle up something lip-smacking? If you are a foodie like us, the urge to experiment with different cuisines is real! Considering this, here we bring you a list of drool-worthy Korean recipes that you can make at home and enjoy with your family and friends. These recipe ideas won't take a lot of time either, so you can start your weekend early instead of spending all night on it. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list. Take a look below.





Also Read: 5 Lip-Smacking Korean Recipes K-Pop Fans Must-Try

Here're 5 Quick And Easy Korean Recipes You Must Try:

1. Korean Egg Roll - Our Recommendation

If you are looking for a delicious snack recipe without investing much time and effort, this recipe can be the perfect option for you. Made with very basic ingredients like eggs and some spices, it is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Wondering how to go about it? Find the recipe here.

2. Korean Vegetable Pancake

Next up, we bring you a recipe that is extremely healthy yet very delicious to have. Made with crunchy vegetables like onions, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet potato, bell peppers and more - this pancake recipe makes for an ideal snacking option. Besides, you can also make it for a filling breakfast meal. Click here.

3. Korean Bibimbap

Love one-pot meals? This recipe is worth trying! It is a popular Korean rice dish that is made with the inclusion of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients. Find the recipe here.

4. Teok-Bokki (Korean Rice Cakes)

Next up, we bring you a classic Korean delicacy known as Tteok-bokki or spicy Korean rice cakes. In this recipe, steamed rice cakes are paired with fish balls, boiled eggs and scallions. And all these ingredients are then tossed in a spicy gravy made out of tomatoes and chillies. Click here to know the recipe.

5. Bibim Guksu

Lastly, we bring you an easy Korean noodles recipe. It is one of the most popular traditional noodle delicacies in Korean cuisine. Basically, it is a cold salad dish that is made with sweet and spicy Korean flavours. Click here for the recipe.





Make your weekend extra special with these Korean recipes and let us know how you all liked them in the comments section below.