Food prices often become a talking point for travellers, especially in popular tourist spots where costs can vary widely. From overpriced bottled water at airports to expensive snacks at amusement parks, visitors have long debated whether the convenience of buying food at tourist destinations justifies the premium price tag. Now, a seemingly ordinary fruit purchase at one of Mumbai's most popular tourist attractions has snowballed into a heated online debate over inflated prices and the so-called "tourist tax."





It all started after X user Rutu pointed out the exorbitant cost of buying fruits at Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Sharing a picture of a fruit stall, she revealed that a single mango was priced at Rs 70, a guava at Rs 30 and a cucumber at Rs 20. In the caption, she wrote, "This is what we get while travelling. At Sanjay Gandhi National Park: Guava – ₹30 each, Mango – ₹70 each, Cucumber – ₹20 each. Tourist prices are on another level."





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The viral post received a lot of interest online, with several users sharing their opinions in the comments section. While many criticised the steep prices as blatant overcharging, others argued that vendors operating inside tourist destinations often face higher transportation and operating costs, making premium pricing inevitable.





One user wrote, "30 mai toho 1 kg kheera milta hai."

Another added, "₹70 for one mango? Hope it comes with lifetime memories."

Someone else commented, "Tourist spots have two things in common: Beautiful views... and prices that leave you speechless."

A viewer pointed out, "Price depends on location. For example water bottle in an airport."

"There is business on another level at tourist places mostly scam," read a comment.





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"These price are ridiculous!," remarked a user.

What are your thoughts on the "tourist tax" at popular destinations? Let us know in the comments below.