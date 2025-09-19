If you're looking for a quick and wholesome coconut dessert, we have a special recommendation for you. Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a fun recipe for coconut sabudana kheer, and you can easily make it at home. What's interesting about Sameera's creation is that she plucks the coconut (used for the kheer) herself from a tree next to her house in Goa. She posted a video showing herself preparing this comforting dessert from scratch with help from her son, Hans. The reel starts with her collecting the coconuts from the tree. The text on the video reads, "Let me take you to the simple life."





Once the top of the coconut is chopped off, her son is seen drinking the water. Later, it is cut further to remove the flesh (malai). One of the best aspects of Sameera's recipe is that it requires minimal ingredients. Here's how you can recreate the coconut kheer at home:

Sameera Reddy's Recipe For Coconut Sabudana Kheer

Ingredients:

1 tsp ghee

A few cashews

1 cardamom pod

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup soaked sabudana

2 tbsp jaggery

Coconut malai, chopped

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and roast chopped cashews in it. Once they turn slightly brown, add the cardamom, coconut milk, jaggery and soaked sabudana pearls. Stir the ingredients well and cook them together for around a minute. Finally, top the kheer with fresh coconut malai pieces and enjoy it as a warm treat.

Along with the recipe in the caption, Sameera Reddy wrote, "This fresh coconut Kheer is super loved at home, especially by the kids. It's fresh, yummy and healthy. I celebrate my life in Goa with grace and always try to use what grows at home, and I'm blessed to have this lovely, tall coconut tree by the terrace. So here is a slice of my life I wanted to share with you."







Before this, Sameera Reddy had shared another interesting dessert recipe that received a lot of attention on social media. She made a unique sweet treat using chocolates and kabuli chana (chickpeas). Intrigued? Many foodies were. It's an innovative way to make a high-protein dessert. Read more about Sameera Reddy's recipe here.