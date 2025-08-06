Soha Ali Khan recently posted a reel about a culinary experiment that didn't go the way she expected. The video starts with her tasting some chocolates. Her expression suggests that they are far from delicious. Soha explains that she's on a three-week cleanse. Thus, she has had to give up on sugar, gluten and dairy for some time. "It is lots of fun," she says sarcastically. On day 10 of her cleanse, Soha found herself craving chocolate. "So, I'm going to step into the kitchen for the second time this year and I am going to attempt to make homemade chocolate."





The video shows her carefully measuring ingredients and methodically cooking them together to prepare the wholesome sweet treat. However, as we know from the beginning, the result didn't seem to turn out great. Soha Ali Khan wrote, "They say necessity is the mother of invention, so I tried to make some home-made healthy chocolates and they turned out super professional looking ... but I think, somewhere along the way, I went wrong!" In the caption, Soha shared the exact steps she followed to make these chocolates. Take a look below:

Soha Ali Khan's Recipe For Healthy Chocolates:

Melt 2 tbsp coconut oil in a bowl over a pan of water on very low heat. Whisk in 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, stevia and salt. Stir until smooth and glossy. Add half a tsp vanilla essence and stir well. Pour into moulds or a small tray. Freeze for 20-30 mins until set.







Recently, Soha Ali Khan gave us another glimpse into her efforts to follow a healthy diet. She revealed that she has been drinking petha (ash gourd/white pumpkin juice) daily on an empty stomach for the past three months. She starts her day with this detoxifying and hydrating drink. She also showed us how she prepares the juice. She follows certain steps to maintain its nutrients while adjusting its flavour and consistency. Read more about Soha Ali Khan's juice recipe.