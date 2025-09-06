Chickpeas and chocolate truffle — both these items are delicious when consumed separately. But what if they were fused into one melt-in-the-mouth, tasty and healthy dessert? No, we are not kidding. Actress Sameera Reddy has discovered the perfect recipe to prepare a dish that may be new to many. It is called Kabuli Chana Chocolate Truffle. On Friday, September 5, the De Dana Dan actress shared a video on Instagram, offering foodies a peek into the preparation. “Kabuli chana ke sath chocolate truffle bhi bann sakta hai? (Can chocolate truffles also be made with chickpeas?)" She asked playfully in the clip.





Sameera Reddy explains that you have to first loosen the skin of the chickpeas before removing them. Next, add 200 grams of the boiled chickpeas, followed by a dash of cocoa powder, six large chopped dates and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter in a blender. After all the ingredients are mixed uniformly, Sameera recommends drizzling a generous amount of honey on it for the extra dose of sweetness. Once done, she binds it into a dough and rolls it into small balls.

The next method involves placing these mini balls on a plate and dipping them into gooey, melted chocolate. The final step? Simply refrigerate for 25 minutes, and you are good to go. The video ends with Sameera Reddy taking a scrumptious bite of the chocolatey delight and savouring the lip-smacking flavours. “I challenge anybody. Ask them if they can find kabuli chana in this, and I will change my name,” she jokes.





The side note read, “Kabuli Chana Chocolate Truffle. Even my kids could not stop eating them. Chickpeas in a dessert? Sounds weird, tastes unreal. I dare you not to love this. Just a handful of real ingredients. Sweet, fudgy, and super satisfying. Perfect when you are craving chocolate without the crash. No big nutrition claims, just big truffle energy.”

So, what are you waiting for? Follow Sameera Reddy's recipe and relish these chickpea chocolate truffles anytime.

