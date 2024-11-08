Bhagyashree loves sharing her culinary explorations with her fans. The actress frequently posts delicious yet healthy recipes for her favourite dishes as part of her "Tuesday Tip with B" series on Instagram. In her latest post, Bhagyashree introduced her favourite protein snack, which can easily replace butter in sandwiches. She shared her recipe for creamy hummus. In the caption, she wrote, "A protein snack that can be enjoyed on its own, used as a butter substitute in sandwiches or rolls, or served as a dip. It's super healthy, offering both energy and taste. Make some and keep it in the fridge for a couple of days. P.S. Important tips for making creamy hummus: remove the skin from the chole, and add ice while blending at the end."

“Ye mera sabse pasandida protein hai - hummus. Smooth hummus banane ke liye aaj main aapko ek aasan Tuesday tip deti hu. [This is my favourite protein - hummus. Today, I will give you an easy Tuesday tip to make smooth hummus],” Bhagyashree said while demonstrating the recipe in the video. Take a look:

Here's The Hummus Recipe Shared By Bhagyashree:

Remove the skins from the boiled chickpeas.

Place the peeled, boiled chickpeas in a blender. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and blend.

Add 2 large spoonfuls of yoghurt and blend again until smooth.

To make the tahini, add 2-3 teaspoons of roasted sesame seeds, garlic, and salt to the blender. Blend to form a paste.

Combine the tahini paste with the blended chickpeas.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into the mixture.

For a smoother texture, add 6-8 ice cubes and blend once more.

This isn't the first time Bhagyashree has shared a healthy food alternative. Previously, the actress suggested a nutritious substitute for wheat. In an Instagram video, she highlighted amaranth, known as rajgira in India, a millet that has gradually disappeared from our plates. Explaining its benefits, she said, "A nutrient-rich millet with vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, manganese, choline, and lysine, which helps with calcium absorption for strong bones. It also contains iron and folate, making it beneficial for pregnant and lactating mothers, and it's the only millet that has muscle-building protein." Full story here.

We absolutely love Bhagyashree's food videos! What recipe do you think she'll share next? Let us know in the comments below!