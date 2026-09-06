How much matcha is too much matcha? At this point, it feels like everyone is going gaga over the green drink! While some were quick to jump on the matcha trend, others are still discovering it, hunting for the best places to try it or convincing their friends to give it a shot. And honestly, we get the hype. Matcha is still relatively new to the Indian market, has a distinct flavour and has also been talked about for its potential health benefits.





And now, Sanya Malhotra has given us another reason to reach for matcha. The actress recently teamed up with content creator Omkar Pawar to whip up something rather interesting: a matcha-infused take on the classic tiramisu, aptly called Tiramisu Matcha.





See the video here:

“Matcha toh aapne bohot piya hoga, par agar aapne tiramisu matcha try kar liya na toh aapko mazaa hi aa jaaega (You might have drunk matcha as a drink, but if you try Tiramisu matcha once, you'll fall in love with it),” Sanya and Omkar said at the beginning of the video.





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Omkar then explained the first step, saying they would take a nice bowl. Sanya then spoke about taking cream cheese and cream. She then combined the ingredients in a bowl and whisked them until the mixture turned soft and smooth. Omkar then introduced the star ingredient, saying, “Now comes the main ingredient, the matcha. Just three or four servings should be enough.”





They added a little water to the matcha and whisked it using a traditional matcha whisk. Next, Sanya dipped the ladyfingers into the prepared matcha and carefully arranged them in a separate container. She then spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the biscuits before repeating the layers. Finally, she dusted matcha powder over the top, much like coffee is sprinkled over a classic tiramisu.





Realising they had forgotten to add vanilla essence, Omkar suggested using vanilla instant matcha instead. Sanya explained, “And since this is a little bit sweet, we'll like it in the overall taste of the delight.”





Towards the end of the video, Sanya said she couldn't wait to make the dessert for her friends. “I cannot wait to make this for my friends. Ab koi bahana nahi chalega (Now you have no excuse not to try it), try karo and enjoy karo,” she added.





Also Read: Skip Store-Bought Buns, Make These Protein-Rich Moong Dal Pavs At Home





The caption of the video read, “Matcha Tiramisu. This is where creamy indulgence meets the delicate, earthy goodness of matcha. Layers of soft ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone-style filling and a beautiful matcha finish come together to make this dreamy dessert.”





If you enjoyed the whole process, maybe try it over the weekend and treat your family to Tiramisu matcha.