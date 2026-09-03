When making burgers at home, most of us rely on store-bought buns. However, if you are looking for a healthier option, you can easily prepare pav at home with a nutritious twist. Recently, content creator Arashi Naz shared a recipe for protein-rich moong dal pav on her Facebook and Instagram page, Hot N Sweet Rasoi. What makes this recipe even more interesting is that the pav is cooked in an air fryer, making it a lighter alternative to regular bakery buns.





This unique recipe combines soaked moong dal with jowar flour, yoghurt, olive oil, salt, and pumpkin seeds to create soft and wholesome pav. To prepare it, soak the moong dal and grind it into a smooth paste. Mix it with the remaining ingredients to form a dough, shape it into pav, and bake it in an air fryer until golden and fluffy.





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Health Benefits Of Moong Dal

Moong dal is considered one of the healthiest lentils and is a staple in many Indian households.





Rich in protein: It helps support muscle growth and keeps you feeling full for longer.





Good for digestion: Moong dal is light on the stomach and easy to digest.





Packed with nutrients: It contains essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.





Supports weight management: Its high protein and fibre content may help control hunger.





Heart-friendly: Moong dal is naturally low in fat and can be part of a balanced diet.





Delicious Recipes You Can Make With Moong Dal





1. Moong Dal Chilla





A savoury pancake made with ground moong dal, often filled with vegetables for a wholesome meal.





2. Moong Dal Khichdi





A comforting one-pot dish made with rice, moong dal and mild spices, perfect for light meals.





3. Moong Dal Dhokla





A steamed snack prepared with fermented moong dal batter, known for its soft and fluffy texture.





4. Moong Dal Halwa





A rich and indulgent North Indian dessert made with moong dal, ghee and dry fruits.





5. Sprouted Moong Salad





A refreshing salad packed with protein, fibre and fresh vegetables.





6. Moong Dal Pakoda





Crispy fritters made with soaked moong dal and spices, ideal for rainy-day snacking.





Nutritious, versatile and packed with protein, moong dal can be used to create everything from healthy pav and chilla to comforting khichdi and indulgent desserts.