Matcha is having a moment! From cafés adding it to their menus to youngsters swapping their usual coffee for a vibrant green cuppa, the Japanese drink has found its way into everything from our daily routines to our social media feeds. Seems like the matcha craze has caught actress Soha Ali Khan's attention too. Known for advocating a healthy lifestyle, Soha has shared a video in which she is preparing a protein-packed matcha drink, giving the beverage a healthy spin.





Take a look:

Ingredients:





“This drink takes a grand total of 2 minutes,” she adds.





· 1 tsp matcha





· 1 scoop protein powder





· Cold water





· A little almond/coconut milk





· Ice chips





· Vanilla essence + stevia, if you like it sweeter





Soha first added matcha to a cup along with two to three tablespoons of water and gave it a good mix. She then added a scoop of protein powder with a splash of water and slowly frothed the mixture. Next, she poured in the milk, lending the drink that much-needed creamy texture, and gave it another round of frothing. To round it off, Soha added ice, vanilla essence and stevia, gave it one final froth and got sipping. The end result looked every bit delicious!

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In the caption, she mentioned, “I was wondering what the big deal about matcha was and if the hype matches up? I made a super easy quick protein matcha pre workout drink to find out. I got the recipe from the amazing @tinkerbehl. I have been trying to be more intentional about getting enough protein into my diet — especially as a woman, because protein is important for maintaining muscle and strength."





“And if you're vegetarian, getting enough protein can take a little more planning, so these recipes may help you! And then there's matcha. I've heard SO much about it — it contains caffeine, L-theanine and catechins/polyphenols (basically antioxidants) and there's some evidence that the caffeine + L-theanine combination can support alertness and attention without leaving you wired.”

Also Read: Why Your Kadhi Doesn't Taste Right And How To Fix It





Soha shared that she had never been a fan of matcha's taste. However, this recipe, which used chocolate protein powder, a touch of vanilla and stevia, managed to change her mind. She found the drink ‘yummy' and mentioned, “Maybe matcha and I can be friends after all.”





Informing the viewers, she wrote that matcha is probably worth the hype as a nutritious, caffeinated alternative to coffee/tea. It is not a detox, fat burner, anti-ageing miracle ingredient. Nothing is!! And in this protein-matcha drink, the protein is arguably doing more for your nutritional goals than the matcha itself.





“One small caution: matcha contains caffeine, so be mindful of your total caffeine intake, especially if you're caffeine-sensitive or having it later in the day. And if you're pregnant/breastfeeding or have a medical condition or take regular medication, check with your doctor about your caffeine intake,” Soha added.