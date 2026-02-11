Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, has recently made a significant shift in its alcohol policy. The Middle Eastern country, which banned the sale of alcohol in 1952, has been making broader efforts to reshape its global image. As part of its push to present itself as a more moderate and investment-friendly society, the kingdom has now lifted its alcohol ban for wealthy foreigners.





After a decades-long prohibition rooted in Islamic law and conservative social norms, the new reform allows affluent foreign residents to legally purchase alcoholic beverages. Some even believe the relaxation may eventually be extended to tourists, according to Sameer Hashmi in Riyadh, quoted by the BBC. The move has also added to the Diplomatic Quarter's distinct identity, an area long known for being different from the rest of the capital - a wealthy neighbourhood with shaded walkways, greenery and a cafe culture that attracts young Saudis and expatriates.





This latest development marks the first change to alcohol rules in more than seventy years and aligns with broader reforms introduced under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom's de facto ruler has previously reopened cinemas, hosted major music festivals, lifted the ban on women driving, and rolled out several other social and economic reforms.

A discreet liquor outlet in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter opened in January 2024, initially serving non-Muslim foreign diplomats under strict regulations. It has now begun selling alcohol to select expatriates in addition to diplomats.

Eligibility Criteria For Buying Alcohol In Saudi Arabia

To purchase alcohol under Saudi Arabia's new rules, an expatriate must either hold a Premium Residency Permit, which costs 100,000 Saudi riyals (approximately Rs 24,13,501) per year, or demonstrate a monthly income of at least 50,000 riyals (approximately Rs 12,06,755). The Premium Residency scheme is generally aimed at senior foreign executives, investors and highly skilled professionals. Eligible buyers must present their residence ID to security staff at the entrance, as the card includes both religious affiliation and residency status. Those without a Premium Residency Permit must also show a salary certificate or employer-issued letter as proof of income.

Who Can Access Saudi Arabia's New Alcohol Stores

Access to the designated alcohol store is limited, and foreign tourists are not permitted to enter. Those allowed inside must have their mobile phones sealed in tamper-proof bags to prevent recording or photography. A European expatriate quoted by the BBC described the shop as "well-stocked", adding that prices were "two to three times" higher than in Western markets but significantly lower than on Saudi Arabia's black market. He said, "A bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky cost me 124 dollars (approximately Rs 11,225). But I don't mind paying the premium."

How Saudi Arabia Regulates Alcohol With A Quota System

Alcohol sales are strictly monitored through a monthly points-based quota that caps how much each eligible expatriate can buy. According to Sebastian Sons, a senior researcher at the German think tank Carpo, authorities are prepared to adjust cautiously around such sensitive issues. He noted, "They are willing to go two steps forward and one step back, if necessary, when it comes to sensitive issues. With alcohol, it could be the same." Despite the prohibition under Islamic law, homemade alcohol and imported bottles have long circulated privately, appearing at gatherings in gated compounds and well-connected households.

Alcohol's Impact On Saudi Arabia's Tourism Goals

The relaxation of alcohol rules is expected to support Saudi Arabia's broader tourism ambitions. In 2024, the kingdom welcomed nearly 30 million international visitors, with non-religious tourism now representing more than half of all arrivals, according to Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb. Saudi Arabia aims to attract 70 million international tourists by 2030. "We want to double tourism's contribution to the GDP by 2030," the minister told the BBC.





Tim Callen, a visiting fellow at the Washington DC-based Arab Gulf States Institute, added that alcohol availability could help widen the kingdom's appeal among Western tourists. He said, "Alcohol may not be the main factor, but it could certainly help attract more Western tourists, especially those visiting the Red Sea islands."