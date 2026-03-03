Holi is just around the corner, and you know what that means. Colour, chaos, and copious amounts of thandai! There's something absolutely magical about that first sip of chilled thandai after a morning spent drenched in colours. It's cooling, it's sweet, it's aromatic, and honestly, it's the unofficial drink of Holi. But here's the thing: most of us reach for store-bought thandai powder without thinking twice. And whilst it's convenient, nothing beats the flavour, freshness, and pure joy of making your own thandai masala mix from scratch. This year, let's change that. Whether you're hosting a Holi party or simply want to treat your family to something special, homemade thandai is surprisingly easy to make. Plus, you'll know exactly what goes into it, with no preservatives or additives.





Also Read: 8 Easy Holi Snack Recipes That Will Make You The Star Of Every Party This 2026

What Exactly Is Thandai?

Photo Credit: Unsplash





Before we jump into the recipe, let's talk about what makes thandai so special. The word 'thandai' comes from 'thanda', which literally means 'cool' or 'cold' in Hindi. It's also called 'shardai' or 'sardai' in some regions.





Thandai is a traditional North Indian beverage that's primarily made during Holi and Mahashivratri. It's a milk-based drink prepared with a blend of nuts, seeds, and aromatic spices that have natural cooling properties, making it perfect for beating the heat as we transition from winter to summer.





The base typically includes almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds, and melon seeds, all soaked and ground into a smooth paste. Then come the spices: fennel seeds, cardamom, black pepper, saffron, and the game-changer, rose petals or gulkand (rose petal preserve). When mixed with chilled milk and a touch of sugar, you get this creamy, nutty, aromatic drink that's honestly quite addictive.





Beyond being delicious, thandai is also considered quite healthy. It provides an energy boost, acts as a natural coolant for the body during the hot months, and delivers protein and calcium from the milk and nuts. No wonder our grandmothers insisted we drink it!

The Essential Ingredients: What You'll Need

Let's talk ingredients. The beauty of thandai masala is that each component plays a specific role in creating that perfect flavour profile. Here's what you'll need to make your thandai masala mix from scratch:

Nuts

Photo Credit: Istock

Almonds: These form the creamy base of your thandai. You'll need about 20-30 grams (roughly ¼ cup). You can use them with the skin on, or blanch and peel them if you prefer a lighter colour.





Pistachios: These add a gorgeous green tint and nutty flavour. Use about 15-20 grams (2 tablespoons) of unsalted pistachios.





Cashews: Optional but recommended, about 10 cashews add extra creaminess. You can substitute these with additional almonds if needed.

Seeds

Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus): About 1.5 to 2 tablespoons. These give thandai its characteristic creamy texture and cooling properties. If you live somewhere they're hard to find, you can replace them with extra cashews, but the flavour will be slightly different.





Melon Seeds (Magaz): About ¼ cup or 1.5 tablespoons. These are essential for authentic thandai. If unavailable, you can use unsalted, peeled pumpkin seeds as a substitute, though the taste will vary.

Spices

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Fennel Seeds (Saunf): 1 to 1.5 tablespoons. These add that lovely, sweet, slightly liquorice-like aroma.





Green Cardamom: 8-12 pods. Use the seeds only, discarding the green husks. This is non-negotiable for authentic thandai flavour.





Black Peppercorns: 4-10 whole peppercorns, adjusted to taste. This might seem odd in a sweet drink, but it adds a subtle warmth and depth. You can reduce or skip if you don't like warming spices.





Cinnamon: A small 1-inch piece or about ½ teaspoon, optional but lovely.





Saffron (Kesar): A generous pinch or 10-18 strands. Whilst optional, saffron adds that beautiful golden colour and luxurious aroma.

Flavouring

Dried Rose Petals: About 20 petals or 1-2 tablespoons. These give thandai its characteristic floral notes. If you can't find them, use 2 tablespoons of rose water or 4-6 teaspoons of gulkand instead.

Sweetener

Sugar: About ½ cup or 5-6 tablespoons, adjusted to your taste. If using gulkand, reduce the sugar to ⅓ cup, as gulkand is already quite sweet.





Also Read: Holi 2025 Special Menus In Delhi: The Best Restaurants To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours With Great Food

Two Recipes: Choose Your Style

1. Dry Roasted Thandai Masala Powder (Store-Bought Style)

Time: 20 minutes | Makes: About ¾ cup powder (15-20 servings)





This gives you a ready-to-use powder that lasts for months. It's your make-once-use-forever solution to thandai cravings. The dry roasted method gives a slightly toasted, nutty flavour that's different from traditional thandai but equally delicious. Perfect if you want convenience without compromising on homemade quality.





Ingredients

¼ cup almonds

2 tbsp cashews

1 tbsp pistachios (unsalted)

1 tbsp melon seeds

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

8-10 black peppercorns

4-5 green cardamom pods (seeds only)

1 tbsp dried rose petals

2 tbsp sugar (optional)

10-12 saffron strands

Method: Heat a dry pan on low flame. Add almonds, cashews and pistachios. Dry roast for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly until they turn lightly crisp but not browned. Remove to a plate and cool completely. In the same pan, add melon seeds, poppy seeds and fennel seeds. Roast on low for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add black peppercorns and cardamom seeds, warm for 30 seconds, switch off. Let everything cool thoroughly (this is crucial). Once cooled, mix roasted nuts, seeds, spices, dried rose petals and sugar together. Grind to a super fine powder using a high-powered grinder. Crush saffron strands separately, mix into powder. Store in an airtight jar.





Pro Tip: To use, add 1-2 teaspoons of powder to a glass of chilled milk (200ml), stir well for a minute until dissolved, add ice, and garnish with rose petals or chopped nuts. Powder stays fresh for 2-3 months. The finer you grind, the smoother your thandai. Always use a dry spoon to avoid moisture contamination.

2. Traditional Soaked Thandai Paste (Restaurant Style)

Time: 4-5 hours soaking + 20 minutes prep | Makes: 6-8 servings (1 litre finished thandai)





This is the authentic method that restaurants use. It's smoother, creamier, and has that luxurious mouthfeel you can't get from powder. The soaking softens everything beautifully, and when you blend it fresh with milk, magic happens. This is the thandai that'll make people ask for your recipe.





Ingredients for Paste

20 almonds (3 tbsp)

10 cashews

15 pistachios (unsalted)

1½ tbsp poppy seeds

1½ tbsp melon seeds

1½ tbsp fennel seeds

12 green cardamom pods (seeds only)

4-10 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon (optional)

20 dried rose petals

1 pinch saffron (10-15 strands)

½ cup sugar

For Final Thandai

1 litre (4 cups) chilled milk

4-6 tsp gulkand (optional, for serving)

Ice cubes

Sliced almonds and pistachios for garnish

Method: Soaking (Most Important): Add almonds, cashews and pistachios to a bowl, rinse well, cover with water. In a separate small bowl, soak poppy seeds and melon seeds with water. Soak both for a minimum of 4 hours, preferably overnight. For a quick version, use hot water and soak for 1 hour. After soaking, peel almond skins if you want a lighter colour (optional). Drain both bowls.





Making Paste: Add all soaked nuts and seeds to a high-powered blender. Add fennel seeds, black peppercorns, cardamom seeds, cinnamon, rose petals, saffron and sugar. Grind to a coarse paste first. Add ½ cup milk (or water for vegan), blend again until super smooth and fine, no grits whatsoever. If the blender struggles, add milk gradually whilst blending. The paste should be silky smooth.





Making Thandai: Bring 1 litre milk to a gentle boil, add 5-6 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste), stir well, turn off the heat. Add 4-5 tbsp thandai paste, stir thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours minimum, overnight for best flavour infusion. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, pressing solids to extract all milk. Add 1-1.5 tsp gulkand to each serving glass (optional). Pour chilled strained thandai, add ice cubes, garnish with sliced nuts, rose petals and saffron strands.





Pro Tip: Soaking is non-negotiable for smooth texture and minimal wastage. If your nuts are properly soaked and blended fine, what's left in the strainer is just spice pulp, not wasted nuts. Thandai tastes exponentially better when made the night before; flavours meld beautifully. Store paste refrigerated for 4-5 days or freeze in ice cube trays for 1-2 months. Finished thandai keeps 2-3 days refrigerated. Always stir well before serving.

Delicious Variations to Try

Mango Thandai: Add ¼ to ⅓ cup mango pulp (fresh or packaged) to thandai paste before mixing with milk. Summer in a glass. Especially fantastic during peak mango season, April-May.

Add ¼ to ⅓ cup mango pulp (fresh or packaged) to thandai paste before mixing with milk. Summer in a glass. Especially fantastic during peak mango season, April-May. Strawberry Thandai: Mix ¼ to ⅓ cup crushed or pureed strawberries (fresh or frozen). Gorgeous colour, berry flavour complements nuts beautifully.

Mix ¼ to ⅓ cup crushed or pureed strawberries (fresh or frozen). Gorgeous colour, berry flavour complements nuts beautifully. Litchi Thandai: Add ⅓ to ½ cup litchi puree made by blending fresh, peeled litchis. Exotic and absolutely delicious.

Add ⅓ to ½ cup litchi puree made by blending fresh, peeled litchis. Exotic and absolutely delicious. Chocolate Thandai: Dissolve 1-2 tbsp drinking chocolate or cocoa powder with milk and thandai paste. Add more sugar if needed. Kids absolutely love this.

Dissolve 1-2 tbsp drinking chocolate or cocoa powder with milk and thandai paste. Add more sugar if needed. Kids absolutely love this. Vegan Thandai: Replace dairy milk with almond milk, cashew milk, or light coconut milk. Almond milk works best as it complements nutty flavours.

Also Read: When Is Holi 2026, March 3 Or 4? Festival Rituals And Traditional Recipes

Storage and Shelf Life

Dry Powder: Store in an airtight glass or steel container in a cool, dry place. Keeps 2-3 months at room temperature. Always use a dry spoon to avoid moisture.

Store in an airtight glass or steel container in a cool, dry place. Keeps 2-3 months at room temperature. Always use a dry spoon to avoid moisture. Thandai Paste: Refrigerate in an airtight container for 4-5 days. Freeze in ice cube trays or small containers for 1-2 months. Always use boiled and cooled (or pasteurised) milk whilst grinding if planning to store. Thaw frozen paste in the refrigerator overnight before using.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for 4-5 days. Freeze in ice cube trays or small containers for 1-2 months. Always use boiled and cooled (or pasteurised) milk whilst grinding if planning to store. Thaw frozen paste in the refrigerator overnight before using. Prepared Drink: Keeps in refrigerator for 2-3 days maximum. Store in a covered container. Always shake or stir well before serving, as settling occurs.



Making thandai masala mix from scratch is one of those cooking projects that feels special but isn't actually difficult. Yes, there's soaking and grinding involved, but the actual hands-on time is minimal. And the payoff? A drink that tastes infinitely better than anything from a packet, with flavours that are fresh, aromatic, and completely customisable to your taste. This Holi, skip the store-bought powder and make your own thandai masala. Whether you choose the dry roasted method for convenience or the traditional soaked paste for authenticity, you'll end up with something truly special. Your family and friends will absolutely love it, and you'll find yourself making batches long after Holi is over. Because honestly, once you've tasted homemade thandai, there's no going back. So grab those almonds, get soaking, and prepare to become everyone's favourite person this festive season. Happy Holi, and happy thandai-making!