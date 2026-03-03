Technology is rapidly reshaping the way we dine. From QR code menus to AI-powered kitchens, restaurants are increasingly embracing futuristic tools to stand out and streamline service. Now, a Gurgaon restaurant has taken that tech-driven approach a step further. Om Sweets in Palam Vihar has gone viral for using wheeled robots to deliver food between tables. The video, shared on Instagram, shows a four-shelf robot carrying food to a table. It can be seen bringing the honey chilli potato dish to the customers who ordered it. It waits patiently as they pick up their food from the shelf.





Watch the full video below:

The clip has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. While some are thrilled by the tech innovation, others have expressed their unease about the development.





One user wrote, "Abhi Robot dekhne jaana hai."





Another added, "No, Thanks. I don't want ads with my meal."





"Don't encourage this or make it normal," remarked a viewer.





"Now one child will come and make it fall, the whole AI will be left like this," read a comment.





Earlier, a restaurant in Ahmedabad went viral for introducing robot waiters to serve ice golas to its customers. The viral clip shows a pop-up truck called Robotic Cafe using a robot to serve customers. Named Aisha, the robot costs Rs 1,35,000. The side note read, ''Robot serving ice gola, first time in Ahmedabad. Starting from ₹40 & worth it. Hygienic & fully automatic.'' Read the full story here.





What do you think of this technology integration in the food scene? Let us know in the comments section below.