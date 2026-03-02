Madurai, one of India's oldest continuously inhabited cities, serves as a major cultural, historical and spiritual centre for travellers. Besides being a bustling commercial hub for textile production (handloom) and jasmine flowers (Madurai Malli), the city is also home to a thriving onion market. A food and travel vlogger - based in Sydney, Australia, captured glimpses of this unique market in the Tamil Nadu city. The video features a variety of shops and local sellers offering different sizes of this widely cultivated, nutrient-dense herbaceous biennial vegetable.





The vlogger highlights the atmosphere of the market in the video, saying, "There's a market in India that's dedicated to onions, and the whole street is lined with the most vibrant red and purple onions of all sizes." He further adds, "You can also find huge sacks of garlic and ginger that you can buy per kilo. Save this onion market in Madurai." The edible underground bulb, composed of fleshy, layered and overlapping leaves with a papery outer skin, was available in a range of colours. Known for its pungent aroma and flavour, the onion is a fundamental culinary ingredient, rich in antioxidants that offer significant health benefits.





The caption of the video reads, "You have to visit this Onion Market in Madurai. Save this for your next trip to Madurai."

It continues, "The street is entirely lined with onions, garlic and ginger that you can buy per kilo. The colours of the onions are so vibrant!" Calling his visit to the onion market a "perfect detour" after a walking spree through the city, the vlogger also recommends stopping by the original Famous Jigarthanda for a refreshing dessert, located at the end of the street.

Check out the full video below:

The video quickly captivated many social media users, with onion lovers expressing their excitement about visiting the market. One user commented, "That looks like heaven to me! I love onions." Another added, "These are the small onions, especially for sambhar and chutney." Someone even shared a sticker of "Optimus Onion," referencing Optimus, the general-purpose humanoid robot developed by Tesla and designed to handle a variety of tasks, including household chores such as cooking, cleaning or even chopping onions.





Another person pointed out Parry's Corner, a historic and bustling wholesale market in George Town, Chennai, known for its narrow streets packed with shops selling everything from textiles and electronics to stationery and food at affordable prices.





