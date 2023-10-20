The second edition of World Food India 2023 will be held from November 3 to November 5, 2023, in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event at Pragati Maidan in the capital city. World Food India is an initiative by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The objective of this year's edition is to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and to bring the global food processing industry together, according to the official website. The forum aims to bring together different people from the food industry to discuss, collaborate and showcase the country's potential in this sector.





World Food India 2023 will include several exhibitions, conferences, knowledge sessions, special country and state sessions, Industry Roundtables with policymakers, award ceremonies and much more. Some of the highlights include Showcasing opportunities, Product-wise pavilions, Specialised zones for Millets, Organic Food, Niche technologies, digital showcases, etc. There will also be a curated "Food Street" experience helmed by celebrated chef Ranveer Brar.





The forum will feature an attempt to set a special Guinness World Record. According to DD News, "60 to 80 chefs will together try to make the world's longest millet dosa with the aim of setting a Guinness record." They will reportedly work to create a 100-foot-long dosa. During a press briefing on Wednesday (October 18, 2023) Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel mentioned that the Netherlands will be the 'Partner Country', while Japan and Vietnam will be the 'Focus Countries' for World Food India 2023. He has also said that "over 1,000 buyers and 950 exhibitors from 81 countries will participate in the three-day event."