Imagine visiting a fancy restaurant with no menu and no idea what will be served on your plate. This unusual dining experience happens at FarmLore, a restaurant in Bengaluru, where the chef brings food straight from their own 40-acre farm to the table.

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Instead of choosing from a list of dishes, visitors eat whatever the chef prepares using the ingredients available that day.





Travel vlogger and actor Shahnaz Treasury visited the place and shared a glimpse of her unusual food experience. From drinking milk from a bottle to trying unexpected foods such as ants, dining here is far from ordinary.

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On Instagram, Shahnaz said, “What I'm about to eat are red ants from the mango tree and they're asking me to just stuff it in my mouth. They gave me a milk bottle and told me to sip from it. The milk bottle was filled with delicious soy moringa juice.”





“They even served edible plastic and an oil spill on my plate to raise awareness about ocean pollution. Plus, there are edible sunflowers and jamun that burst in my mouth. And dessert? A tapioca filled with whiskey, chocolate and jaggery.”

FarmLore was started by Kaushik Raju along with chef and co-founder Johnson Ebenezer. The restaurant changes their dishes every month based on the fresh produce available on the farm, weather and chef's ideas. Another special feature is their kitchen, where all the food is cooked over a wood fire without using gas.





Speaking with The Better India, Johnson shared, “We grow five different varieties of mangoes. There is also a vertical farming setup for growing cauliflower, carrots, onions, garlic, etc. We don't force anything to grow. We work with seasons around this part of the land.”





“The menus change every week, and while the weekday lunch is a five-course meal that costs Rs 3000 per head, the dinner is a 10 course one that goes to Rs 5000 per person. With an 18 seater capacity, the place is always booked for lunch and dinner and the five-day workweek is a very busy time for us.”





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FarmLore has also received recognition for its food and dining experience. Earlier this year, they were named among Tatler's Best 100 Restaurants in Asia-Pacific and Best 20 Restaurants in India.