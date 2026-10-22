For anyone who enjoys stocking up on chips, cookies and other snacks, a trip to a snack store can be hard to resist. But what happens when your favourite treats come in sizes much bigger than usual? A store in China is drawing attention for its oversized versions of everyday snacks, from giant Lay's packets to huge lollipops and cup noodles.

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A video making the rounds on Instagram shows content creator Muskan Sharma exploring Hen Da Snack Shop on Pozi Street in Changsha, China. The store featured a range of giant-sized snacks, and Muskan was clearly surprised by the collection. In fact, she revealed that she had added Changsha to her China itinerary specifically to visit the popular snack store.





In the video, Muskan gave viewers a look at the store's collection, which included oversized Lay's packets, cookies, lollipops, cup noodles and several other snacks. From the size of the packets to the products lined up on the shelves, almost everything caught the eye because of its larger-than-usual packaging.

"Have you ever seen such a huge Lay's packet? This store has so many giant-sized snacks," she said at the beginning of the video.

Sharing her excitement about the visit, Muskan said she had never seen anything like it before. "Honestly, I have seen something like this for the first time in my life, and just to visit this famous giant snack store, I added this city especially to my China itinerary," she added.





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She also pointed out how the size of the products makes the entire store feel different. "Everything here is so big, it feels like I have come to a giant world," she said, adding that she looked tiny next to the oversized snacks.





While Muskan wanted to buy several products, she had to keep her travel plans in mind. With another eight to nine days left on her China trip, carrying large snack packets from one place to another would not have been easy. Taking them all back on her flight was another thing to consider.





"So, in the end, I bought only 2-3 items," she shared.





The video has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom were impressed by the unusual collection.





One user wrote, "Wow, this so cool."





Another commented, "Wowwww omgggg."





“This looks good,” read a comment.





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.





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