Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts is bringing the world to the table this October with Taste of Shangri-La 2025 — a month-long global culinary celebration spanning 14 iconic hotels and 28 signature restaurants across the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Indian Ocean, and the Americas. The festival is more than just a gastronomic showcase; it's an exploration of how food connects cultures. Each participating restaurant will curate an exclusive tasting menu inspired by regional culinary traditions, offering guests a chance to embark on a world tour through flavour.

In Paris, La Bauhinia blends French refinement with Asian flair through dishes such as marinated sea bass with coconut milk and lime, and roasted cauliflower with labneh and hazelnuts. Over at Shang Palace Paris — Europe's only Michelin-starred Shang Palace — guests can savour a six-course Cantonese menu that pairs Bresse poultry Lo Hei with roasted duck Cantonese-style.

Across the Channel, diners at Shangri-La The Shard, London will enjoy a British-Asian menu at TĪNG, featuring highlights like hand-dived scallops in moilee curry and A5 Kagoshima Wagyu skewers with black garlic mayonnaise, all served 125 floors above the city skyline.

In Istanbul, Shangri-La Bosphorus transforms Ottoman opulence into a cross-continental feast. IST TOO presents a menu that journeys from the Mediterranean to Southeast Asia, while Shang Palace Istanbul showcases Cantonese finesse with wok-seared lobster and steamed chilli prawns with berry reduction.

In Abu Dhabi, Bord Eau celebrates French artistry with slow-cooked turbot and truffle tiramisu, while Shang Palace honours time-honoured Cantonese flavours with dishes such as Kung Pao Boston Lobster. Dubai's Hoi An captures the vibrancy of Vietnamese cuisine under Guest Master Chef Nu Đo Tuyet, while Shang Palace Dubai serves a refined four-course Cantonese menu anchored by braised beef rib in satay sauce.

The culinary journey continues beyond the Middle East. At Shangri-La Le Touessrok, Mauritius, guests can explore Japanese delicacies at Kushi or Mauritian-Indian fusion at Safran. Meanwhile, at Shangri-La Toronto, Bosk showcases Canada's finest ingredients through dishes like Ontario cider-brined chicken and Fogo Island turbot.

According to Skift Research (2025), 78% of high-income travellers now view dining as a primary form of cultural exploration, reflecting a growing desire for experiences that blend authenticity and indulgence. The World Travel & Tourism Council's 2025 Global Economic Impact Report also highlights experiential dining as one of the fastest-growing segments in luxury travel, expanding at an annual rate of 6.5%.

With the global fine dining market projected to reach USD 243.17 billion by 2030 (TechSci Research, 2025), Shangri-La's culinary initiative arrives at a moment when diners crave refined yet soulful experiences.

Since its founding in 1971, Shangri-La has been synonymous with warm Asian hospitality and imaginative experiences. Taste of Shangri-La 2025 extends that legacy, transforming dining into a cultural dialogue — where every dish tells a story, every table connects people, and every meal reminds us that hospitality, at its finest, transcends borders.