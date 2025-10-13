Hunger Inc, the parent company behind popular dining spots like O Pedro, Bombay Canteen, Veronica's, and Papa's, has raised Rs 215 crore in fresh funding, according to a report in The Economic Times. Founded in 2015 by Sameer Seth, Yash Bhanage, and the late chef Floyd Cardoz, the company has built a reputation for showcasing traditional Indian flavours in inventive ways. With this new capital, Hunger Inc. plans to expand its supply chain and scale operations, especially for Bombay Sweet Shop. The company will also begin experimenting with Veronica's, as the sandwiches-and-coffee format is scalable, Seth told ET. At the same time, the group will take a measured approach to growing other brands in its portfolio.





The funding round saw Lighthouse and DSG Consumer Partners acquire a significant minority stake in Hunger Inc., while some early investors, including former Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani, exited through secondary deals. The Godrej family remains a backer of the company.

Bombay Sweet Shop now contributes more than half of the company's revenue. The brand currently runs five retail outlets and 18 dark stores in Mumbai, with plans to open a flagship store in Delhi within the next 12-18 months. Alongside retail expansion, Hunger Inc. is growing its B2B and institutional business, supplying to partners like Starbucks, Oberoi Hotels, and IndiGo (for international business-class meals).

More About The Group's History

Hunger Inc., founded in 2015 by Sameer Seth and Yash Bhanage, is a Mumbai-based culinary group known for its inventive approach to Indian cuisine. It includes a range of notable brands, such as The Bombay Canteen (celebrated for regional Indian dishes), O Pedro (offering vibrant Goan-inspired coastal cuisine), Bombay Sweet Shop (which reinvents classic Indian sweets), Veronica's (an upscale all-day sandwich shop), and Papa's (an exclusive 12-seat chef's counter restaurant that has earned significant international acclaim).





Hunger Inc.'s culinary vision has been shaped by celebrated chefs like the late Floyd Cardoz. Currently, Chefs Hussain Shahzad and Girish Nayak continue to drive both innovation and excellence across its offerings. The group has received numerous accolades, including spots on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants and Best Bar lists, TIME's World's Greatest Places, and more. Chef Hussain Shahzad is also widely regarded as one of India's top chefs.