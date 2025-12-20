A food delivery rider in China has achieved an impressive feat, saving 1.12 million yuan (Rs 1.42 crore) in just five years after working 13 hours a day, seven days a week, and keeping his spending to a minimum. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, 25-year-old Zhang Xueqiang relocated to Shanghai in 2020 after his breakfast shop in Zhangzhou city shut down. The failed venture left him with debts of 50,000 yuan (Rs 6,37 lakh). Determined to start anew, Zhang began working for a major food delivery platform in Shanghai.





Five years later, he shared a video on social media revealing that he had earned a total of 1.4 million yuan (Rs 1.78 crore) during his time working as a delivery rider. After paying off his debts and covering his living expenses, Zhang managed to save 1.12 million yuan. "I do not have other expenditures except very basic daily necessities," Zhang told Xinmin Evening News. "I work for about 13 hours a day, seven days a week. Other than eating and sleeping, I spend all my time sending food to customers," he added.





Zhang's schedule is incredibly demanding. He works around 13 hours a day, from 10:40 am to 1 am the next morning, and takes only a few days off during the Chinese Spring Festival holiday. To cope with the physical demands of his job, Zhang prioritises rest and sleeps for 8.5 hours every day.





He consistently completes over 300 orders monthly, with each delivery taking around 25 minutes. His tireless efforts have resulted in him covering a staggering distance of 324,000 km. Colleagues have taken notice of his dedication, dubbing him "Great God" and "Order King" due to his exceptional work rate and efficiency.





Zhang said that he shared his story online because he felt a sense of pride in what he had accomplished through persistence and hard work. Looking to the future, he plans to invest 800,000 yuan to open two breakfast shops in Shanghai in the first half of next year. This move marks a new chapter for Zhang, who is returning to entrepreneurship after years of working tirelessly as a food delivery rider.



