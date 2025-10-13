India's luxury whisky market is raising a toast to a new entrant: GlenJourneys. This premium single malt brand, co-founded by actor and entrepreneur Ajay Devgn in collaboration with Cartel Bros, has officially launched its Cask Series in India. The brand is focusing on the domestic market with a collection crafted exclusively for Indian whisky drinkers. It is currently for sale in select locations in Mumbai. The launch marks Devgn's foray into the world of celebrity-backed spirits. Find out more below:

More About The GlenJourneys Cask Series

The brand first made waves abroad with the limited-edition Pioneer Edition, a rare 21-year-old Highland single malt priced at Rs 50,000 and released in just 600 bottles. GlenJourneys now brings its craftsmanship to India through the Cask Series. Each expression in this lineup is finished in Rum, Bourbon, or Sherry casks, a process that enriches the flavour and adds unique notes to the whisky's profile. Crafted in the Scottish Highlands, the series aims to strike a balance between heritage and innovation. It may appeal to seasoned collectors and a new generation of whisky lovers seeking depth and character. Priced at Rs 6,409, the new series blends craftsmanship, age-old Scotch tradition, and innovation through cask finishes that reflect a rising appetite for refined, experimental malts.

Ajay Devgn said, "Globally, whisky lovers are chasing cask-finished malts for the craftsmanship they embody - where tradition meets innovation, and patience meets precision. GlenJourneys elevates that pursuit with a Cask Series that's been thoughtfully curated, where every finish reveals the quiet power of time, wood, and artistry."

Also Read: Cheaper Whisky And Bar Tabs? What The India-UK Free Trade Deal Really Means For Your Drink

Where Is GlenJourneys Scotch Available?

The brand's India journey begins in Maharashtra. Following its debut at premium retail outlets in Mumbai in October 2025, the Cask Series will be rolled out across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Chandigarh in November, before expanding to other key markets in early 2026, the company said.





GlenJourneys is the latest creation from Cartel Bros, the team behind The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky, which recently won the Gold Medal at the Spirits Selection Awards in Mexico and was named Best Single Malt Scotch Whisky at the India Wines & Spirits Awards 2025.





Also Read: This Is The Best Single Malt Whisky Globally, As Per World Whiskies Awards 2025

Other Indian Celebrities Who Have Launched Spirits Recently:

1. Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan - D'YAVOL

D'YAVOL is a luxury brand founded and backed by Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with other partners. Its premium spirits portfolio includes a flagship whisky called Inception. This blended malt Scotch is crafted from eight rare single malts. Alongside Inception, D'YAVOL's Vortex (a blended Scotch) and its Single Estate Vodka have earned international acclaim. They are also preparing to launch D'YAVOL Anejo soon.

2. Sanjay Dutt - The Glenwalk

Co-founded by Cartel Bros, The Glenwalk is Sanjay Dutt's premium Scotch whisky designed to offer a balance of quality and accessibility. It is aged for three years and is made using fine Scotch malts and grains.

3. Yuvraj Singh - FINO Tequila

FINO is a tequila brand co-founded by Yuvraj Singh, made with 100% Blue Weber agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The brand launched first in the U.S. and entered the Indian market via Mumbai Duty Free in April 2025. It offers three variants: Blanco, Rosado, and Anejo.

4. Rana Daggubati & Anirudh Ravichander - Loca Loka

Loca Loka is a premium tequila brand co-created by Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Sree Harsha Vadlamudi. The tequila is made using 100% highland agave from the Jalisco highlands of Mexico and matured for over six years. The brand debuted in international markets (US) in 2024 and is set to enter India in November 2025, according to reports.

With such ventures already underway, keep an eye out for more star-studded spirit launches in the future!