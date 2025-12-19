Almost every locality in Delhi has a park - with some trees, grass, a footpath and perhaps a few swings or even an open gym. Whether big or small, these green spaces help you stay connected to nature, breathe better, and find a spot for recreation. Many people also make neighbourhood friends to mingle with in the park. This is not just true for children, but also for elderly people. One such group of mostly Punjabi men - called the Pind United Club - has gone viral on Instagram for their wholesome, food-filled park gatherings.











While Pind United Club may remind you of the uncles' group in your local park, what made these men viral on social media is their love for food. The club members not only enjoy snacks in the park, but they also bring utensils, gas burners and everything they need to cook delicious recipes outdoors. The food is accompanied by laughter, shayari and lots of love.











According to several comments, the park is reportedly located in Tilak Nagar, Delhi.





Their foodie get-together videos feature dishes like sandwiches, fried fish, pastries, butter chicken, dried fruits, chhole kachori, boiled eggs, Maggi, matar kulcha and more - amassing millions of views on Instagram.





Viewers are impressed by the delicious food and wholesome content, with many eager to join the club.











Take a look at some comments:





One wrote, "Uncle, which park is this? I'm coming on the weekend..." Another asked, "Where can I get the joining form for this club?"





A third added, "Uncle ji, please invite me to this park." One joked, "It would be so difficult to work out in this park." A viewer said, "I think I'll come back fat after going to this park."





Would you like to be part of such a foodie community? Share your views in the comments section.