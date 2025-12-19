Chole bhature and pizza, two unique dishes, each with its own flavourful spin. Chole bhature, the North Indian classic, is a street-food speciality. When the fluffy and deep-fried bhature meets the spicy and slow-cooked chole, it spells comfort with every bite. On the other hand, there's this Italian staple combining a bread base and gooey, melted cheese served with a variety of delectable toppings. Both of them have a charm of their own. But a recent food experiment has combined the two to create a whole new bizarre delicacy.





It was brought to the attention of social media users through a video from the streets of Delhi. It shows a vendor near the GTB Nagar metro station selling Bhature Pizza. At first, the vendor took a bhatura and evenly spread the tomato mix at the base. Next, he added chopped onions, capsicum, corn and shredded paneer on top. After that, the seller grated a generous amount of cheese with the thin strips landing uniformly on the bhatura. He created swirly patterns on top with tandoori and mayonnaise sauce, before putting it into the oven.





The outcome was a freshly baked bhatura, having an uncanny resemblance to a pizza. It was then cut into multiple halves. For the final touch, the vendor sprinkled some chilli flakes and oregano all over it, before serving the fusion dish to the customer with two pouches of ready-made red sauce. "Chole Bhature Pizza," read the side note.

Instagram users had lots to say about the viral video:





"You should've also added chole, it would've been more interesting," read a sarcastic remark.





"Slowly, I'll stop having every food," commented a disappointed individual.





"God won't forgive you, brother," read another angry remark.





"Both India and Italy will curse you," noted someone else.





So far, the viral video has clocked over 5 million views.