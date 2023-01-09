Shilpa Shetty is back with her Sunday binge update. Just like all of us, Shilpa Shetty has her own cheat days, and it's mostly on Sundays. This weekend, she headed to the Bastian restaurant to whet her Sunday cravings. Going by her Instagram stories, she had quite a lavish Sunday brunch. A unique dish of cabbage topped with a sauce, micro greens and sesame seeds looked quite fancy. She paired her meal with a pineapple mint drink that made us slurp by just looking at it. And she completed her meal with fried ice cream dessert and it looked like quite a treat.





"Sunday brunch," Shilpa Shetty wrote in the pictures that she shared. The fried ice cream dessert, in particular, caught our attention. The fried ice cream balls were flanked with strawberries, nuts and chocolate sauce. The chef poured a hot sauce over it creating waves of steam, making it quite a visual spectacle.





Take a look at the pictures shared by Shilpa Shetty here:

We are happy to see Shilpa Shetty continuing with her indulgences even after her London trip, where she had a gala time bingeing on some yummy food. She gave us a glimpse of her "Londondiaries" which included a bowl of potato wedges and green salad paired with a bun bread. Read about it here.





In another update from her London binge, we saw Shilpa Shetty gorging on winter-special sweet potatoes (shakarkandi fries). Check it out here.





Shilpa Shetty is not the only celebrity enjoying her Sunday break with good food. Karisma Kapoor enjoyed Sindhi food at home. And it was impressive that she made it all herself for her loved ones. Click here to know more.





What special food did you eat this Sunday?