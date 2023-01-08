Bhumi Pednekar's food diaries are relatable. We have often seen her taling about her love for the desi dishes. Now, we got to know that she doesn't compromise on her foodie side even while travelling. Yes, Bhumi is currently having a gala time in Mexico. However, she shared a post on Instagram Stories revealing a glimpse of her latest indulgence. It's a desi food item. Do you know what? It's delicious ready-to-eat poha. The drool-worthy dish seemed accompanied by flavourful green sev. Usually, poha and sev is a combination worth dying for. With the picture, she added, “Yes I am that girl that travels with ready-to-eat poha.” Her hashtag is, “Tulum”.





Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Is On A Food-Bingeing Spree And We Have Proof

Now, if you are wondering how to make poha, fret not. This recipe will make your task easier. For this, all you need is poha along with other ingredients including hing, onions, red chillies, potatoes and a couple of spices. Don't forget some lemon juice and green coriander leaves. Recipe here.

You are wrong if you think Bhumi Pednekar is vacationing alone in Mexico. In fact, she is accompanied by her sister Samiksha. So, we have been getting some glimpses of their holiday from Samiksha's timeline also. She shared a photo dump featuring pictures of their interesting gastronomic trails. One of the pictures showcased a number of mouth-watering dishes laid out on a table. The first thing that grabbed our attention is a healthy bowl. It's filled with cereals garnished with chopped strawberries and other fruits. The other bowl featured crispy nachos, a Mexican dish, topped with sliced onions, greens and cheese. There seem to be pancakes also accompanied by strawberries. “Mexico things,” Samiksha wrote.

Before Mexico, the Pednekar sisters went to Germany. And, one of the major highlights of their vacation was food indeed. Bhumi shared a snippet of her dinner with friends. Samiksha gave us a short view of the delicacy kept on her dinner table. We spotted a bowl of cheddar salad, and a platter of sunny side up among other things. Samiksha wrote, “Fam” along with a white heart. Bhumi also dropped a snippet of her morning food diaries that featured a drool-worthy burger paired with a flavourful beverage. The Pednekar sisters munched on some Butter Caramel Vanille [Butterkaramell Vanille] popcorn as well. Read all about it here.





Bhumi and Samiksha never fail to give us major sister goals. Don't you agree?