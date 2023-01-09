After a busy and hectic work week, the weekend is something we all eagerly await. Sometimes, we plan outdoor activities and head out to eat at our favourite restaurants or explore the city. But on other days, a hearty lunch at home is all we desire! Turns out that the Kapoor clan is just like us in terms of their weekend plans. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor hosted a yummy Sindhi lunch for her family and friends, and her sister Kareena Kapoor was indeed left drooling after the wholesome meal. Take a look at the story she shared:

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share her Sunday lunch. Photo Credit: Instagram

In the click, we could see a proper lunch table laid out with many yummy Sindhi dishes. There was Sindhi dal, pulao, fried pakoras and papad. The delicious food looked extremely wholesome and the ideal way to spend a Sunday. "Sunday lunch," wrote Karisma Kapoor in the caption of the story. She also added the hashtag #lololoves and asked her followers to vote 'Yes' or 'No' for the yummy Sindhi feast. In other clicks, we could also spot other family members including Saif Ali Khan, Zahan Kapoor. Even Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda were featured in the pictures that Karisma Kapoor shared.

If you needed any proof of how delicious the food made by Karisma Kapoor was, we have what you need. Her sister Kareena Kapoor was all hearts for the yummy Sunday feast and her Instagram story was proof. "Lolo ke ghar ka feast," she wrote with a red heart emoji. She also added the date and tagged her sister in the story! Take a look:

Now that Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have enjoyed a scrumptious Sindhi lunch, how about some crispy snacks straight from the regional menu? These Sindhi snack recipes are a must-have on your snack platter. Click here for the recipes.