Shilpa Shetty is a self-proclaimed foodie! While the actress generally follows a healthy diet plan and strict workout routine, there are times when she doesn't restrict herself and tries out mouth-watering food. If you follow her on Instagram, you would be aware that the actress is currently holidaying in London with her husband Raj Kundra and their children Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have also joined them. In one of the latest Insta-stories, she shared her recent food indulgence and it has left us hungry! In the picture, we could see a plate full of sweet potato fries paired with dip. "#SweetPotatoFries" read the caption in the story. She also added a heart emoji along with it. Take a look:





Sweet potatoes (shakarkandi) are a great source of fibre, vitamins and minerals. They can be eaten boiled, steamed, baked or fried, and can add a healthy boost to your food. So, along with sweet potato fries, if you are curious to know about other interesting snacks made with sweet potatoes, you're at the right place. Here we have curated a list of 5 delicious sweet potato snacks recipes you can whip up in less than 30 minutes.

Here're 5 Sweet Potato Snacks You Must Try:

1. Sweet Potato Fries

Thinly sliced sweet potato fries are dipped in a luscious batter and deep-fried until golden brown. These crispy delights are bound to leave you wanting for more. Pair them with your favourite dip and enjoy! Click here for the recipe of Sweet Potato Fries.

2. Shakarkandi Ki Chaat

Who doesn't love chaat? This sweet and tangy chaat is made with sweet potatoes that are tossed in chaat masala, red chilli powder and lemon juice. It's just the perfect evening snack to indulge in after a long day at work. Click here for the recipe of Shakarkandi Ki Chaat.

3. Sweet Potato Toast

If you're someone who wants a perfect balance of both health and taste, then this recipe is just for you! Toasted bread is topped with shakarkandi ki chaat and further flavoured with mayonnaise, olive oil and crunchy almonds. Click here for the recipe of Sweet Potato Toast.

4. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

This recipe of chips is made with sweet potatoes and seasonings like paprika powder, salt and pepper and olive oil or avocado. The best part is that these chips are super healthy as they are baked, not fried. Click here for the recipe of Baked Sweet Potato Chips.

5. Shakarkandi Tikki

Lastly, we bring you a delectable shakarkandi tikki recipe. This vrat-friendly snack is made without any onion, garlic, atta or salt. It makes for a perfect snack to pair with your evening cup of chai. Click here for the recipe of Shakarkandi Tikki.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out these delicious snacks at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.