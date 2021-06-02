There is no doubt about Shruti Haasan's talents as an actress, singer and dancer. But her regular Instagram posts on food and her culinary skills have garnered quite the adoration from her foodie fans as well. And the Instagram Stories that she shared on Tuesday is no exception. The picture featured a bowl of delicious sweet corn peppered with seasoning and spices, presumably her evening snack. Needless to say, that was enough to get our taste buds watering. Shruti Haasan's caption was also a very fitting one; the GIF in her Instagram Stories read, "This is healthy". Well indeed it is, for sweet corn is loved across the world as one of the healthiest food items by foodies, fitness enthusiasts and chefs, alike.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, corn is also popular as a handy ingredient for whipping up healthy snacks in a short time.





If Shruti Hassan's Instagram Stories have left you craving some juicy sweet corn, we have some easy recipes just for you. Mix some fresh corn with onions, potatoes, lemon juice and coriander chutney and top it off with sev garnishing. Voila, you now have a bowl of scrumptious 'Fresh Corn Bhel'. Find the full recipe here.

If you're running short of time, you can also make a corn salad, where all you need to do is mix the sweet corn with onions, tomatoes, avocado, some cheese and salad dressing. If you want the full recipe, click here.





Shruti Haasan's Instagram has long been a favourite among those who love to eat, cook and bake. In late April, she posted a yummy Instagram Reels of her baking a delicious chocolate cake, starting from whipping up the batter to icing the cake with whipped cream and chocolate shavings. You can't miss her cheeky caption either: "My cakes and my love- both be messy and delicious".

Well, this wouldn't be the first time she is whipping up a delicacy during the lockdown. We can't help but think about the delectable Tamil spread that she cooked for her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika during last month's lockdown as well.





