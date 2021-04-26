If you are on a strict diet, then we would ask you to stay away from Shruti Haasan's Instagram feed. The actress' latest video has her baking a sinful chocolate cake that looks like it would be a joy to dig into. Shruti, who has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen lately, seems to have perfected the art of baking. The actress also decorated the cake with concentric circles of whipped cream and chocolates. Along with the Instagram Reels, she wrote, "My cakes and my love - both be messy and delicious."

(Also Read: Shruti Haasan Spills The Beans On Her Favourite Food, Dessert And More)



It was no surprise that the dessert left her followers extremely impressed. One of the users wrote, "My girl is baking! Slay queen!"

This is not the first time that the 35-year-old has left fans in awe of her cooking. Recently, the 'Welcome Back' actress also baked a special vanilla cake. She shared the recipe of the gluten-free cake with fans through a video. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Here's a cake to celebrate the festivities in lockdown style! Happy to everyone! PS- the cake was slightly cracked cause it's gluten-free but any of you who know me know I loved cracked people and things. PPS - do not over whip the frosting else it will curdle into yucky...Ok, bye." She finished it up with her trademark yummy toppings, which included whipped cream and raspberries.



The actress has confessed her love for desserts several times in the past. Most recently, during an interaction with fans on Instagram, Shruti said that she has an intense sweet tooth. She also admitted that she has a weakness for chocolates with a bar of black forest flavoured chocolate and white chocolate topping the list.

While she prefers the modest vanilla when it comes to ice-cream flavours, her next picks would be pistachio and matcha. The foodie also proved that she was a lover of all kinds of cuisines when she was asked to pick her three favourite desserts. While she loves the good old jalebi, Japan's Mochi ice cream, and fresh berry cream cake also feature on her list.



For those of you who can't get past Shruti's delicious chocolate cake, you can try some similar recipes here: https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/7-interesting-and-unique-chocolate-cake-recipes-2420062



So vanilla or chocolate, which of Shruti's cakes have your attention?