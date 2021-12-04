Smriti Irani couldn't really keep herself away from the kitchen on Friday. Ask us why? After all, it was her daughter's wish to taste the cuisine made by her mother. Smriti Irani has posted a slew of posts on Instagram Stories where we saw her preparing chicken curry. Smriti wrote, "When Shanelle Irani wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe Irani." Shanelle and Zoe Irani are Smriti's daughters, and Zoe is a great chef as she often cooks up delightful dishes for the Irani family. It was Shanelle's demand to whip up a curry like Zoe. What we see next is a plate of whole spices, chopped onions and dried red chillies. The photo read, "When spice is nice, And you're in a bind how much to grind." Smriti continued this fun way of describing her cooking process through later posts too.

In the next photo, we see spices cooking in oil. Smriti again rhymed her couplets and wrote, "It splutters and splatters. The spice in the oil is all that matters."

To keep the fun going, Smriti posted photos of the whole cooking procedure. She also captioned them with rhyming lines. From mixing the chicken pieces in the spices to adding the tomatoes and coconut milk to the gravy, the photos showed us all the steps. And, we are sure that this chicken curry is uber delicious. In the end, Smriti wrote, "It's a curry in a hurry. For a daughter much loved."

Chicken curries are a favourite pick during winters. The steamy curry with the meatiness of chicken and the burst of spices can add sparks to cold days. If a simple curry is all that you want, whip up a dish of aloo chicken curry. Chicken lovers will relish it. Well-cooked meat and potatoes with a tinge of spices and a heavy texture of yoghurt are something you can't ignore.





Like Smriti Irani, if you want a touch of coconut flavour in your chicken curry, try the Malabar chicken curry recipe. This aromatic dish is a drool-worthy treat from the lands of Kerala. Rich with spices and chillies and yet carrying a smooth hint of coconut oil and curry leaves, this dish is a winner during any meal.





Smriti Irani cooked chicken curry with a lot of fun and social media banter. Make your chicken curry recipe special in your own way, and tell us which one you tried in the comments below.