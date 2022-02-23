We all know that India is a land of cultural diversity. Every 30 kms, the language and region change, and we explore new things. Within these new things also comes in the delicious variety of foods and famous restaurants of every region that one must try! Recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen doing the same on her trip to Varanasi. Smriti Irani is very active on social media. She frequently shares posts on Instagram and Twitter. And the one thing that we have learnt from her social media is that she is a big-time foodie who not only loves making food but also likes to indulge in new delicacies! As the minister shared snippets from her trip on Instagram, we came across her latest indulgence.





While she was on a trip to Varanasi, the Union Minister shared a glimpse of a delicious-looking glass of lassi topped with malai. As she made this post on Instagram, she wrote, "Pehelwan ji ki lassi." Take a look at it here:

Instagram story by Smriti Irani

While this is just one example of her indulgences; earlier, Smriti Irani also shared glimpses of her daughter's cooking and how she makes those dishes.

Making a series of Instagram posts, Smriti Irani was seen cooking chicken curry. In her story, she wrote, "When Shanelle Irani wants you to whip up a curry like Zoe Irani." Shanelle and Zoe Irani are Smriti's daughters, and Zoe is a brilliant chef who frequently prepares delectable meals. So, as Smriti tried to make chicken curry just like her daughter, she shared an image of a plate full of whole spices, sliced onions, and dried red chillies.





"When spice is nice, And you're in a bind how much to grind." the photo said. Smriti kept this amusing style of expressing her cooking process in subsequent posts as well. You can read all about it here.











