Indian cuisine has carved out a niche for itself in the global food industry. Not just people of Indian origin, but even foreigners have begun to explore this vast cuisine and are taking a liking to it. Actress Sonam Kapoor is one such foodie who always prefers Indian food to everything else. While she follows a healthy diet and eats wholesome most of the time, she does let her hair down to indulge herself in some indulgent treats. Recently, she shared some stories of her drool-worthy Indian food feast in London, and we couldn't help but crave some too! Take a look at the stories she shared:

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Favourite Sweet Dish And More)

In the stories that Sonam Kapoor shared, we could see her along with her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo was accompanied with a couple of friends, and we could also spot Anand Ahuja's brother Anant Ahuja in the photographs. The group had visited Jamavar restaurant in London, which is one of the most popular fine-dining eateries for authentic Indian food in the city. "Having the mountain food feast," wrote athlete Nirmal Purja in his story. "This is how all the mountain-people eat," he said in the voiceover of the video. In the short clip, we could spot several toothsome Indian delights such as Egg Biryani, Tandoori Roti, Bhindi Masala, some tasty Indian curries and even a yummy Dosa!





The lavish spread devoured by Sonam Kapoor and her squad indeed gave us Indian food goals. We hope to see many more such foodie indulgences by the actress soon. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Her next project is the mystery thriller 'Blind' which is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh and has Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli on board.