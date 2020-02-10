SEARCH
  • News
  • Sonam Kapoor Has A Weak Spot For Indian Desserts And Here's Proof

Sonam Kapoor Has A Weak Spot For Indian Desserts And Here's Proof

Sonam Kapoor too joined the 'cheat day' bandwagon with her recent Instagram story, in which she shared her want for many delicious Indian desserts.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 10, 2020 13:07 IST

Reddit
Sonam Kapoor Has A Weak Spot For Indian Desserts And Here's Proof

Sonam Kapoor is a self-admitted lover of all things sweet and desi.

During the week, we all eat home-cooked food that is healthy and delicious. We maintain our diets and fitness regimes through five days of the week. But when it comes to the weekend, we let our hair down and indulge in what we really like to eat. The urge to indulge sinfully and just binge in what we love is too prominent to ignore, and it definitely gets the better of us on the two days of the weekend at least. Celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, and recently even Sonali Bendre, shared glimpses of their cheat days and the delicacies they devoured. Sonam Kapoor too joined the 'cheat day' bandwagon with her recent Instagram story. 

She shared a post by an Instagram food blogger, Saurabh Nirmal, who goes by the Instagram handle 'thatdelhifoodie'. He had captured four amazing desserts in a single frame, featuring the perennial favourites Gulab Jamun and Rasgulla, as well as the sumptuous Rajbhog and Rasmalai. The four sweets featured in a dessert platter which the blogger had, and the picture rung home with Sonam Kapoor. She shared it on her Instagram story with the caption, "Want this so bad." The actress was self-admittedly craving the delicious Indian sweets by looking at a blogger's post - something which every user on Instagram would relate to. Take a look: 

duq1dbag

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the film front in the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel, 'The Zoya Factor' alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan. She is also celebrating two years of R. Balki's National Award winning film 'Padman', in which she played a role with actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Sonam's next project is yet awaited to be announced, but the actress is active on the fashion front like always. Here's hoping to see more glimpses of her foodie side too!

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sonam KapoorCheat DaySunday BingeDessertsIndian DessertsRasgullaRasmalaiRajbhogGulab Jamun
70 Per Cent Of World's Population Is Not Getting Enough Omega-3 Fatty Acids; Here's Why
70 Per Cent Of World's Population Is Not Getting Enough Omega-3 Fatty Acids; Here's Why
Are Flaxseeds A Superfood? This Is What Science Has To Say
Are Flaxseeds A Superfood? This Is What Science Has To Say

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 