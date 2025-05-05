Soni Razdan is a total foodie; her latest Instagram post proves it yet again. From cooking tasty dishes with her daughters, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, to indulging in delicious bites, she never misses a chance to share her love for food. This time, her culinary stop was at a dhaba — and not just any dhaba, but one that shares her name.





Also Read: Watch: Soni Razdan Teaches Alia Bhatt How To Cook Mac And Cheese





In a fun video, Soni gives fans a sneak peek of the experience. She starts by asking, “Guess main kaha hoon? (Can you guess where I am?)” and then cheekily reveals the dhaba's nameplate, which reads “Soni Dhaba”. The veteran actress says, “My dhaba. Main yahan khaane waali hu (I am going to eat here). I will eat here very soon aur main batayungi ki maine kya khaya (and I'll tell you what I've eaten)”

The video then shows a tempting thali, partially eaten but still full of drool-worthy treats. On the plate: a roti, a bowl of dal and matar sabji, served with boondi raita, a mix of chutneys and a lemon wedge to cut through the richness. Cut to another scene, and we spot a stuffed paratha topped with sauces and a side of fresh salad.





Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan And Shaheen Bhatt Are Having Quite The Drool-Worthy Meal In London

Besides being a food lover, Soni Razdan has also passed down some of her favourite recipes to her daughter Alia Bhatt — something Alia has proudly mentioned in several candid interviews. In fact, fans got a glimpse of their kitchen bonding in a couple of vlogs shared on Alia's YouTube channel. In one video, the mother-daughter duo whipped up a creamy Mac and Cheese, while in another, they baked a warm and comforting Apple Crumble together. Click here to dive into Alia's food diaries and get the full Apple Crumble recipe.





Before that, when Soni Razdana and Shaheen Bhatt accompanied Alia Bhatt on her trip to London, the three of them were seen delighting in some lovely meals. In a series of photographs, the mother of two shared what they all ate during their time over there. Read here to know more.





We are super delighted with Soni's food diaries. What about you?