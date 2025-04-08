Alia Bhatt is back with her cooking vlogs on YouTube with a new series called 'In My Mama's Kitchen' with actor Soni Razdan. So far, Alia has unveiled two episodes, one with Mac and Cheese, and the second with her mother's Apple Crumble recipe. Both videos are trending on social media, and fans cannot wait to see what's next in Alia's kitchen diaries. "Need more cooking vlogs with your mom. The bond you share with your mom is such fun to watch," a fan says in the comments section.





In the latest Apple Crumble episode, viewers see the cute relationship between Soni and Alia as the mother teaches her daughter how to make this dessert.





"Alia's mother sounds like every Indian mum in the kitchen being impatient with their kids," a user comments as the veteran star instructs her daughter to watch her cook first.

The duo has a lot of fun making this simple yet delicious recipe. They decide to send some of this dessert to Alia's sister, Shaheen and daughter, Raha.





After the apple crumble is ready, Alia cannot resist eating this dessert. She writes in the caption, "And here I thought you don't feel like eating when you cook! Couldn't wait to finish baking this yum dish from Mama's cookbook!"





Towards the end of the video, we see a BTS shot wherein Alia mistakenly burns her hand and is rushed by her mother to run it under cold water. "Alia, this is literally your second recipe video and you already burnt your hand, but loved it ngl," a fan reacts to the adorable moment.





Begin by crumbling the flour with butter. Next, mix in brown sugar. Follow this by adding white sesame seeds. Now in a baking dish, arrange apple slices and add some pieces of cloves. Sprinkle nutmeg on top along with castor sugar. Now add the crumble mix and pop it in the oven at 200 degrees for 35 minutes. Enjoy!





Are you excited to see what's next in Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan's cooking vlogs? Share your reaction to this series in the comments below.