Sonu Sood, who is immensely loved for his humble nature, recently showcased his foodie side. During a visit to Tirupati, the actor indulged in one of India's most beloved street foods and even humorously revealed his endorsement fee for it. Known for his strict vegetarian diet and disciplined fitness routine, Sonu proved that even he could not resist the allure of a plate of delicious bhel puri. On Instagram, he shared a video capturing a candid conversation with a bhelpuri seller near the temple premises.





In the clip, Sonu Sood says, "So we are today with Jyoti Yadav. Today we are in Tirupati. This is Jyoti Yadav," as he introduces her small bhelpuri stall. The actor then asks about the price of the bhel, and she tells him it's just Rs 30. He responds, "Very good, very good. Very well." Addressing his followers, the star adds, "This is Jyoti Yadav ji. She makes bhel here."

Also Read: Sonu Sood Turns Chef, Makes Masala Dosa And Bhatura Too





Sonu also learns that Jyoti Yadav has two sons and that she has been making bhel puri with them for over two and a half decades. Informing his Instagram community, Sonu shares, "So they are making it here in Tirupati. And all the people here always say that they run small-scale businesses. They should be supported so that their business can be good," adding, "It's been 25 years since they have been making Bhel in Tirupati." Finally, the actor tastes the snack and compliments the woman. Sharing the video, the actor hilariously mentioned his endorsement fee in the caption, writing, "Brand Endorsement Fee = 1 Packet Bhel." He also added the hashtag "support small business."



This isn't the first time Sonu Sood has expressed his love for street food delights. Offering a glimpse into his humanitarian spirit, the actor shared a video on Instagram documenting his visit to a street-side food stall in Chennai. The small-scale establishment is known for serving delicious South Indian dishes. In the clip, Sonu can be seen accompanied by his team, and he even tries his hand at making a dosa. Sharing the charming culinary experience with his Instagram community, he captioned the video: “Meri Idli Sambar Ki Dukaan (My idli sambar shop).” Read on to know more.





Also Read: "When Sonu Meets Sonu" - Video Of Sonu Sood's Interaction With Shimla Food Vendor Goes Viral