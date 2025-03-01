Sonu Sood often wins hearts with his unwavering commitment to humanitarian work. The actor actively uplifts small businesses across India, sharing their stories to the world via social media and helping them gain recognition. Recently, he visited a street-side food stall in Chennai serving delicious South Indian dishes. He was accompanied by his team. Oh, do you know, he even attempted to make dosa on his own? Sharing the fascinating culinary experience on Instagram, Sonu Sood wrote, “MeriIdli Sambar Ki Dukaan (My idli sambar shop).”





The clip begins with Sonu Sood introducing the owner of the food stall, Shanti, who prepares all the wonderful dishes. The camera then pans towards the kitchen counter where there are buckets filled with coconut chutney, sambar, and idlis. Holding a plate of idli and vada, Sonu Sood reveals that 3 idlis and 2 vadas cost just Rs 35. Can you believe it? Shanti, however, decides to give the actor a discount of Rs 30. Later, Sonu Sood turns chef and starts making dosa. Although Shanti says that plain dosa is priced at Rs 15, Sonu Sood playfully doubles the amount to Rs 30. He then serves the dosa to his team.

Watch the full video below:

Last year, Sonu Sood visited the famous food vendor Kumari Aunty in Hyderabad. In a video posted on Instagram, he was seen greeting the owner. "I am with Kumari Aunty. We have heard a lot about her. She is a self-made lady. We talk about women's empowerment. We talk about how everyone should work hard for their family. Kumari Aunty is the best example," he said.





Sonu Sood then asked Kumari aunty about the price of a vegetarian thali. To this, she informed that while a veg thali cost Rs 80, a non-veg thali was priced at Rs 120. The actor being a vegetarian opted for the former. In his signature style, Sonu Sood playfully asked the woman how much discount he could get. Without any hesitation, she warmly responded “Free." Click here to know more.





We await more food adventures from Sonu Sood!