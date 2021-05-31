Sonu Sood is one actor who has been highly praised for all the humanitarian efforts. From oxygen cylinders to life-saving drugs - the actor has gone out of his way to provide all these and more, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. His on-ground work to help patients during the pandemic has made him nothing short of an icon among the public. Recently, we saw how a big fan of the actor made a fast-food stall in his name serving street-style delight. That's not all - a temple was inaugurated in Telangana's Dubba Tanda village with a statue of Sonu Sood. And now, a man has opened a mutton shop in Karimnagar, Telangana, and wishes to donate the profit to Sonu Sood's foundation. What grabbed our attention is Sonu Sood's hilarious response to the viral video. Take a look:

"I am a vegetarian.. N mutton shop on my name? Can I help him open something vegetarian," wrote Sonu Sood reacting to the video. The hilarious reply got multiple reactions from Sonu Sood's fans on Twitter.





His tweet got over 18.6k likes and thousands of comments. Several told him that the mutton shop owner was selling below the market price to contribute to the Sonu Sood Foundation and help in charitable work that the actor was doing.





This is not the only tweet by Sonu Sood to have made his fans smile. Recently, the actor jokingly wrote about how his popularity has prompted his milkman Guddu to increase prices by Rs. 10 per litre. Take a look at the tweet:

The humanitarian efforts of Sonu Sood are truly a testimony to his increasing popularity. On the acting front, Sonu Sood has completed 19 years of being a part of the Bollywood industry. His upcoming projects include the Telugu flick 'Acharya', slated to release in 2021. The movie will also be made in Hindi.